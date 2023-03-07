First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, who has roots in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was named the Big 12 Conference’s coach of the year, league officials announced.

The 56-year-old Tang – who was born on Trinidad and Tobago, and lived on St. Croix with his parents until they moved to Texas when he was age 10 – is the seventh head coach in school history to earn conference coach of the year honors, and the third since Kansas State became a member of the Big 12 in 1996.