First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, who has roots in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was named the Big 12 Conference’s coach of the year, league officials announced.
The 56-year-old Tang – who was born on Trinidad and Tobago, and lived on St. Croix with his parents until they moved to Texas when he was age 10 – is the seventh head coach in school history to earn conference coach of the year honors, and the third since Kansas State became a member of the Big 12 in 1996.
Tang, who won an NCAA championship in 2021 while an associate head coach at Baylor, was hired by Kansas State to replace the retiring Bruce Weber in March 2022.
In his first season as a college head coach, Tang’s Wildcats are 23-8 entering this week’s Big 12 Tournament, tying with three other coaches for the best mark by a first-year NCAA Division I head coach this season.
Kansas State, which had just two returnees this season, was picked to finish 10th in the preseason coaches’ poll. But under Tang, the Wildcats tied for third place with an 11-7 conference record.