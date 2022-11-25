ST. THOMAS — Kansas State’s women’s basketball team is off to its best start since Jeff Mittie’s third season as head coach.
Yet Mittie wasn’t around to see the Wildcats’ latest win — a 93-80 victory over Northern Arizona on Friday in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Mittie, now in his ninth season at Kansas State, was ejected from Friday’s Reef Division game late in the first quarter. He spent the rest of the night in the locker room, while associate head coach Brian Ostermann took over.
The Wildcats — ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll — were trailing the Lumberjacks at that point, but recovered nicely to win their seventh straight, and give Mittie his best start at K-State since the 2016-2017 team opened with nine consecutive victories.
Gabby Gregory led the way with a career double-double — 35 points and 10 rebounds — for Kansas State (7-0), with Jaelyn Glenn also setting a career high with 23 points. Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn’s twin sister, added 14 points and Serena Sundell scoring 13 points.
Five players finished in double figures for Northern Arizona (3-4) —Nyah Moran and Regan Schenck had 15 points each, and Sophie Glancey, Montana Oltrogge and Emily Rodabaugh all added 13 points apiece.
Mittie had been arguing with referees over foul calls for most of the first quarter — but one call in particular pushed him and the refs over the edge. It came when Sundell was called for pushing Schenck in the back at midcourt with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left.
After several comments from Mittie, referee Kevin Sparrock whistled him for his first technical, followed by a second and the ejection about 10 seconds later. That sent Mittie to the locker room.
The four free throws — for the foul and the technical – followed by Rodabaugh’s layup with 2:08 left gave the Lumberjacks a 19-12 lead, their biggest of the game. But K-State fought back to pull within 20-16 at the end of the quarter.
The Wildcats finally took command late in the second quarter after three lead changes and three ties, going ahead for good on Sundell’s two free throws with 2:22 left. That kicked off an 8-2 run to close out the quarter with Kansas State ahead 40-36.
That’s as close as Northern Arizona would get, as the Wildcats would take their biggest lead — 12 points, 64-52— on Sarah Shematsi’s jumper with 40 seconds remaining.
Gabby Gregory, Kansas State: The 6-foot senior, who transferred from Oklahoma, had a career night with the Wildcats, besting her 30-point effort during her freshman year with the Sooners, and also setting a career mark for rebounds. While she struggled from the field – 9 of 24, 4 of 12 on 3-pointers — she also made 13 of 16 free throws.
Nyah Moran, Northern Arizona: The 5-11 sophomore equaled her career scoring best, and was one of four Lumberjacks players to make more than one 3-pointer. She made 6 of 13 from the field – including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers – as well as grabbed two rebounds.
• Northern Arizona actually had a slightly better shooting game Friday, making 29 of 61 from the field (47.5%) and 10 of 25 3-pointers to Kansas State’s 28 of 63 (44.4%) and 9 of 23 3s. But the Wildcats made things up at the free throw line, going 28 of 39 to the Lumberjacks’ 12 of 15.
Northern Arizona wraps up its first Paradise Jam by facing Clemson at 6:45 p.m. today. Kansas State then takes on undefeated Arkansas for the Reef Division title at 9 p.m. today.