Clemson guard Ale’Jah Douglas, left, tries to shake loose from Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory as she drives to the basket during the first half of Thursday night’s Reef Division game in the Paradise Jam women’s college basketball tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.

 Daily News photo by BILL KISER

ST. THOMAS — Kansas State’s women’s basketball team finally got even with Clemson.

Just a day shy of the 32nd anniversary of the teams’ last meeting, the undefeated Wildcats crushed the Tigers 77-38 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam’s Reef Division game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.