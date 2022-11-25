ST. THOMAS — Kansas State’s women’s basketball team finally got even with Clemson.
Just a day shy of the 32nd anniversary of the teams’ last meeting, the undefeated Wildcats crushed the Tigers 77-38 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam’s Reef Division game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
The win by Kansas State — No. 25 in the latest Associated Press rankings — ups its record to 6-0, the team’s best start since the 2016-2017 season. It also avenges the Wildcats’ 68-61 loss to Clemson on Nov. 25, 1990, in Manhattan, Kan.
It also gives the Tigers (3-2) their second consecutive loss to an AP Top 25 team. Ironically, the last came against the nation’s top-ranked team, South Carolina, on Nov. 17 in Clemson, S.C. That one was also a rout – 85-31.
Gabby Gregory scored a game-high 22 points to lead four players in double figures for Kansas State. Jaelyn Glenn added 16 points,, Brylee Glenn had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Emilee Ebert scored 11 points.
Ruby Whitehorn led the Tigers with eight points.
It actually looked like Clemson might give K-State some problems early, as the Tigers’ full-court press gave the Wildcats some difficulties.
Clemson led once — on Brie Perpignan’s free throw 40 seconds into the game — and only trailed 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 32-29 at the halftime break.
However, the second half — that’s when the bottom fell out on the Tigers.
Kansas State opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to put its lead into double figures — 43-31 on Jaelyn Glenn’s 3-pointer wth 6 minutes, 46 seconds left. But the end of the quarter, the Wildcats had outscored Clemson 30-5, and led 62-34.
The Tigers were nearly shut out again in the fourth quarter, getting outscored by K-State 15-3.
Gabby Gregory, Kansas State: The 6-foot senior guard, who transferred to the Wildcats from fellow Big 12 program Oklahoma, had a big night for K-State. She made 8 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. She also had four rebounds and a steal.
Ruby Whitehorn, Clemson: The 6-foot freshman guard wasn’t the only Tigers player who had problems against K-State. She was 4 of 10 from the field (including misses on all three of her 3-pointers) and 0 for 4 on free throws. She did have five rebounds (tying for the team lead), a steal and one of the team’s’ two blocked shots.
• Like in its loss to the Gamecocks, Clemson just couldn’t get the ball in the basket. Against K-State, the Tigers made just 12 of 46 from the field (26.1%), including a paltry 3 of 21 on 3-pointers. The Wildcats had no such problems — 27 of 62 from the field (43.5%) and a season-best 12 3-pointers made (in 28 attempts).
• There wasn’t a category where Kansas State didn’t have the advantage over Clemson in Thursday’s game — rebounding (42 to 29, including a 13-9 edge on the offensive glass), assists (14 to 7), steals (10 to 5), points off turnovers (20 to 4), even second-chance points (10-zip). The only area where the Tigers did have a slight edge came at the free throw line, where they made more (11 to 10), although K-State did have the better percentage (76.9%, 10 of 13; to Clemson’s 11 of 20, 55.0%).
Clemson takes on Northern Arizona at 6:45 p.m. today in the Reef Division’s second day of play, while the nightcap will feature a battle of unbeatens — Kansas State vs. Arkansas — at 9 p.m.