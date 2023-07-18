Since graduating from college more than 20 years ago, Kristene Kelly has been working her way up the ladder in sports administration.
The St. Croix native’s career took a big step forward last week after she was named the new director of athletics at Albany State University, an NCAA Division II school and Historically Black College and University in Albany, Ga.
Kelly takes over for Tony Duckworth, who resigned in mid-February over a scholarship offer to a controversial recruit that led to alumni pressuring Albany State president Marion Ross Fedrick to remove Duckworth.
“Kelly presents notable expertise, vision, and passion for athletics and student success which makes her an excellent fit for the university,” Fedrick said in a prepared release. “With the upcoming athletic season, I look forward to her strategic initiatives that will showcase the excellence at ASU both on the field and in the classroom.”
Kelly joins the athletics staff at Albany State after nearly three years as deputy athletics director for internal affairs and senior women’s administrator at NCAA Division I program Vanderbilt University, a member of the Southeastern Conference.
Until the move to Albany State, the position with the Commodores had been one of the highest steps on Kelly’s career ladder, which stretched over more than two decades after her graduation from Johnson C. Smith University in 2000 with degrees in physical education and communication arts.
Before moving to Vanderbilt, Kelly was at Dartmouth College, beginning in 2018 as the senior associate athletics director before her promotion to executive associate AD in 2020.
She had also been director of athletics and recreation at Keene State College, an NCAA Division III program in Vermont, from 2016-2018; associate athletics director at Saint Augustine’s from 2009-2016; and sports information director at Johnson C. Smith from 2002-2009.
Kelly was twice named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s senior women’s administrator of the year (2011 and 2013), and was the league’s John Holley Sports Information Director of the Year in 2005.
“Returning to the vibrant atmosphere of Historically Black Colleges and Universities fills me with an exhilarating sense of joy and purpose,” Kelly said in a prepared release.
“I am immensely grateful to President Fedrick and the Search Committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. ... I am excited to contribute my passion, expertise and dedication to further empower our student-athletes and foster a thriving athletic program that represents the rich legacy of HBCUs.”
