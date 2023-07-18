Since graduating from college more than 20 years ago, Kristene Kelly has been working her way up the ladder in sports administration.

The St. Croix native’s career took a big step forward last week after she was named the new director of athletics at Albany State University, an NCAA Division II school and Historically Black College and University in Albany, Ga.

