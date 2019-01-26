A lot of interesting things happened on Championship Sunday in the NFL last week.
Two overtime championship games on the same day for the first time ever. Also, the two road teams won after no road team had won on Championship Sunday in six years.
But what I did find interesting was the growth of Rams quarterback Jared Goff. He may very well be the most understated young star QB in the NFL.
It’s easy to overlook Goff because he has been overlooked since he came into the league. Despite being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, there was some debate as to whether Carson Wentz, who went No. 2 overall, was the better prospect.
Then not only does Wentz outshine him in their rookie season, but so does Dak Prescott of the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Goff has the usual rookie struggles of a top pick.
Last season, while Goff starts to show tremendous improvement under new Rams coach Sean McVay, he is still overshadowed by Wentz, who has an MVP-caliber season in leading the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Jump to this season, there is MVP talk for plenty of QBs in the league like the Chiefs’ Pat Mahomes II and the Saints’ Drew Brees, but none for Goff. In fact, his teammate Aaron Donald is more of an MVP candidate in many people’s eyes than he is.
The way Goff carries himself is very unassuming. He doesn’t have the scrambling ability of Houston’s Deshaun Watson or the outgoing personality of Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, so he’s not making headlines or highlight reel individual plays.
He just makes throws — every throw. On time and precise, and that was on full display in an amazing comeback win in a difficult situation in New Orleans against the Saints with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
Of the four QBs playing last Sunday — Brees, Mahomes, Tom Brady and Goff — most experts would have Goff ranked fourth in their pecking order of best to worst. But Goff, with the help of McVay, has shown the talent in these last two seasons that made him the No. 1 pick in 2016.
It’s unlikely Patriots coach Bill Belichick will overlook him in Super Bowl LIII a week from now, but believe me, if Goff has a good game that night, there’s a strong chance the Rams walk away with the title. Then, there will be no overlooking him anymore.
Saints’ woes
Lord knows I understand the pain Saints fans are going through right now. As a Browns fan, my team went through “The Drive” in the 1986 AFC Championship Game, only to deal with “The Fumble” in the 1987 AFC Championship Game.
Now, as if last year’s “Minneapolis Miracle” wasn’t horrible enough, Saints fans now feel the pain of that missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter last Sunday when they were trying to run out the clock and head to the Super Bowl.
But just like Elway’s drive all those years ago for the Broncos, that missed call didn’t win the game for the Rams. That just gave the Rams the chance they needed to beat the Saints defense one more time and send the game to overtime.
You could argue that the play that really cost the Saints was Brees’ interception in overtime, which set the Rams up to kick the game-winning field goal.
Missed calls by the officials are always amplified late in the fourth quarter of playoff games. If that call had been missed in the first quarter, we wouldn’t be talking about it because the Saints would have ample opportunity to overcome it.
My point is the Saints still had an opportunity to stop the Rams from tying the game, and also could have avoided the key interception that lost them the game.
I’m not trying to belittle the pain Saints fans are going through — and will for many years to come if they don’t win the Super Bowl next season.
Heaven knows I change the channel every time I see a replay of “The Drive” or “The Fumble” on TV all these years later. But teams have to take their fate into their own hands when their season is at stake, and that’s what separates the champions from those who aren’t.
— Last week: 0-2; Playoffs 5-5; Regular Season: 153-100-2.
— Kemp Callwood’s column appears weekly throughout the NFL season. He can be followed on Twitter at @kempdaddy_no1.
