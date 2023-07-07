TORTOLA — Men’s and women’s softball teams from St. Croix and St. Thomas will clash with their Tortola counterparts beginning today in the second leg of the Kings and Queens Tournament at the E. Walwyn Brewley Park softball field.

St. Croix-based men’s team Los Llacos won the last tournament held on Tortola — which ended days before Hurricane Irma struck the territory in 2017 — to complete the territorial Triple Crown, with other tournament victories that year on St. Croix and St. Thomas.