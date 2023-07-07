TORTOLA — Men’s and women’s softball teams from St. Croix and St. Thomas will clash with their Tortola counterparts beginning today in the second leg of the Kings and Queens Tournament at the E. Walwyn Brewley Park softball field.
St. Croix-based men’s team Los Llacos won the last tournament held on Tortola — which ended days before Hurricane Irma struck the territory in 2017 — to complete the territorial Triple Crown, with other tournament victories that year on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
Los Llacos will be joined in the men’s division by fellow St. Croix team Feds.
St. Thomas’ Griffith Park Massive will field men’s and women’s teams. Massive’s women’s team won the 2017 tournament. The BVI men’s and women’s All Stars — who won the first leg of the tournament series in St. Croix last November — will be joined by Los Domis and Sparks in the tournament.
“It’s going to be very competitive and we’re looking to win our games,” tournament coordinator Rico Penn told The Daily News. “We’re looking for the other BVI teams to see what the competition is like when we go away.
“Fans can look forward to exciting games, a lot more competition and not just like Sheep (Neville Smith) is pitching and it’s going to be a blow out. it’s going to be more competitive, especially with Los Llacos from St. Croix. The competition against them is always stiff.”
Los Llacos manager Jose Robles said the team he’s bringing is different to the one that won in 2017.
“I’m coming with the mindset of competing and don’t have the same team as in 2017, as I’ve lost key players, but the goal is always to win,” Robles said. “Especially having the crowd that’s on Tortola, real fast pitch fans.”
Robles said by not having a fast pitch league on St. Croix, the team has been practicing on its own and said that he’s bringing talent.
“It’s not an excuse,” he said. “We’re ball players and will do what it takes when the time comes.”
Penn described Los Llacos as being ‘very good.’ “They’re always about competition,” he said. “They’re not about coming and showing up. They want to win all the time.”