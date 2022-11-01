St. Croix runners Bridget Klein and Paul Adjodha won their divisions in Saturday’s U.S. Virgin Islands 10-kilometer National Championship road race on St. Croix.
The 10K course started and finished at the Landing Beach Bar at Cane Bay in Christiansted, with the runners doing five-kilometer loops along Cane Bay Road.
Klein took overall honors as well as the top female finisher, completing the race in 41 minutes, 31.97 seconds. She finished nearly seven minutes ahead of Savannah Logan, who crossed the line in 48:28.28. Megan Mault was third overall in 48:47.96.
Adjodha was the top male finisher, coming in fourth overall in 51:04.90, with Julie Sommer rounding out the top five overall finishers in 51:39.27.
Making up the rest of the top 10 were Kat Brawnsdon (1 hour, 2 minutes, 38.75 seconds), Allison Junusziewicz (1:09:44.84), Dulcie Crowther (1:11:40.14), Ivy Hunter (1:22:50.36) and Maranda Wood (1:22:50.36).
Two cross country events are next on the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s schedule, with both being held on the VITFF’s Negro Bay course..
First is the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s cross country championships, rescheduled for Wednesday after the original Oct. 26 race was postponed because of inclement weather.
That will be followed by the Virgin Islands National Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 12. Races will be held in three divisions – a one-miler for under-14 runners, a two-miler for under-20 runners, and a five-kilometer open division race.