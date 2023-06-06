St. Croix’s Bridget Klein easily crossed the finish line first to win the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s 39th Women’s Race, held Sunday afternoon in Frederiksted.
Klein finished the two-mile road race through the streets of Fredericksted in 12 minutes, 31.21 seconds, more than 4½ minutes ahead of Clarissa Cooper and Jeniqua Weekes.
Cooper finished second in 17:12.24, less than six seconds ahead of Weekes in third at 17:18.14.
Rounding out the top 10 were Katelyn Jones (17:28.64), Sarah Brady (17:37.64), Faith Eatmon (17:41.75), Olivia Jones (17:59.65), Hana Bronstein (18:06.01), Allison Janusziewicz (18:11.25) and Brin Goldman (18:15.52).
Among the virtual race entries – which ran in St. Thomas, Arizona, California, Florida, Mexico, New York, Ohio, Texas and Washington, D.C. – 18-year-old Saba Alfred of Washington, D.C., had the top time of 20:29. St. Croix’s Lauren Slaton was second in 24:09, with Mexico’s Kristin Zanos third in 26:12.