One of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ top road racers came out on top in the 36th annual Women Race, held recently by the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix.
St. Croix’s Bridget Klein, the track coach at Good Hope Country Day School, posted the fastest time among more than nine dozen entrants.
This year’s Women Race was a “virtual” event, due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Entrants were required to run a two-mile route of their own choosing between Aug. 23-30, and post their times on the event’s registration website.
Klein finished her two-mile race in 11 minutes, 43 seconds, more than a minute-and-a-half better than runnerup Coral Joye McGhee, who finished in 13:23.
Rounding out the top 10 overall were Caylee Watson (14:06), Megan Mault (14:52), Allison Janusziewicz (15:01), Rachel Witty (15:01), Savannah Logan (15:44), Kirra Lambert (16:11), Alex Withworth (16:15), and Julie Sommer (16:15).
Top age-group finishers were:
Age 9-13: 1. Lambert; 2. JoAnne McJunkin, 21:14; 3. Helen Collins, 26:19.
Age 14-17: 1. Gaby Evora, 35:35; 2. Jolisa Gifft, 45:17; 3. G’nique Stokes, 1:07:47.
Age 18-20: 1. Miko Dizon-Bumann, 23:04.
Age 21-29: 1. Logan; 2. Brin Goldman, 17:45; 3. Brooke Cook, 18:02.
Age 30-39: 1. Mault; 2. Whitworth; 3. Marlena Holt, 18:48.
Age 40-49: 1. Janusziewicz; 2. Sommer; 3. Leah Chewning, 17:24.
Age 50-59: 1. Theresa Harper, 16:35; 2. Tracey Rowley, 17:48; 3. Karla Hubbard, 18:45.
Age 60-69: 1. Sheila Findlay, 25:00; 2. Sharon Early, 26:27; 3. Nancy Proctor, 27:48.
Age 70-79: 1. Linda Nelson, 34:30; 2. Donna Duffy, 34:33; 3. Christine Romain, 40:00.