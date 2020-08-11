Knightz win 2nd St. Croix 9-on-9 flag football title
The Knightz capped an undefeated season by winning their second straight St. Croix 9-on-9 flag football league title over the weekend, beating the Renegades 28-8 in Sunday’s league championship game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Ezart Wynters Jr. scored two touchdowns for the Knightz (10-0), with Joseph Greaux and Dion Meyers adding one touchdown each.
Elton Richards had a two-point conversion, while James Warner had a safety on defense for the winners.
The Renegades (5-6), which won two games over the weekend to advance to Sunday’s title game, got a touchdown from Trevor Patrick Jr. and a safety from its defense.
In other league playoff games this weekend:
Saturday’s Game
Renegades 12, Narcos 6: Patrick and Hazley Durand had one touchdown each for the Renegades (5-5) in winning Saturday’s semifinal game.
Rashawn Farrel had a touchdown for the Narcos (7-4).
Friday’s Games
Narcos 21, Smoke 0: Three players — Adolf Fredrick, Alfred Harris and Stephon Walmack — had one touchdown each, Elton Richards added a two-point conversion and James Warner a one-point conversion for the Narcos (7-3) in a first-round playoff win.
The Smoke finished the season at 2-8.
Renegades 6, Dynasty 0 (4 OT): Patrick scored the game’s only touchdown in the fourth overtime period to send the Renegades (4-5) on to the semifinals.
The Dynasty finished the season at 5-4.
— To submit items for Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi at least two weeks before the event, and include contact information.