St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld wrapped up the year with a third-place finish in the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) class at the 2022 Orange Bowl Regatta in Florida.

The 14-year-old Krygsveld, a student at Antilles School, was among 17 sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the Orange Bowl Regatta, held Dec. 27-30 in Miami.