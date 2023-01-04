St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld wrapped up the year with a third-place finish in the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) class at the 2022 Orange Bowl Regatta in Florida.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld, a student at Antilles School, was among 17 sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the Orange Bowl Regatta, held Dec. 27-30 in Miami.
Krygsveld had five top-five finishes and three other top-10s in eight races, with his best finish a second place in the third race. That left him with 33 points, nine back of runner-up Jake Homberger (24 points). Peter Barnard won the ILCA 6 class title with seven points after winning seven of the eight races.
Also posting a top-10 finish in their class was Cruz Lonski, who finished ninth out of 11 boats in the ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class with 65 points.
Lonski had six top-10 finishes in eight races, with his best coming in the final race, coming in eighth.
Other USVI sailors competing at the Orange Bowl Regatta were:
X St. John sisters Winn and Katherine Majette finished 17th in the 420 class. The sisters had three top-five finishes – their best was a second place in the fourth race – and four other top-10s in 12 starts.
X Santiago Brunt and Greg DeGraff finished 54th in the 420 class. They had one top-10 finish, a 10th place in the ninth of 11 races.
X Alejo Di Blasi finished 21st in the ILCA 6 class with 90 points. He had one top-five – a fifth place in the fifth race – and a ninth place finish in the sixth race.
X Robert Richards finished 34th in the ILCA 6 class with 145 points. He had two top-10 finishes – an eighth place in the seventh race, and a ninth place in the fifth race.
X Andreras Lucas finished 81st in the ILCA 6 class with 222 points. He had one top-10 finish, coming in eighth in the sixth race.
X Audrey Zimmerman finished 44th in the Optimist Championship fleet. Her best finish was a seventh place in the sixth of 10 races.
X Howard Zimmerman finished 49th in the Opti Championship fleet. His best finish was a seventh place in the fifth race.
X Cobia Fagan Jr. finished 80th in the Opti Championship fleet. He won the seventh race, and finished eighth in the eighth race.
X Emma Walters finished 102nd in the Opti Championship fleet. She had three top-20 finishes, with the best a 15th place in the sixth race.
X Mariana Brunt finished 133rd in the Opti Championship fleet. Her best finish was 18th in the seventh race.
X Finn Hodgins finished 166th in the Opti Championship fleet. His best finish was 15th in the final race.
X Gisella Schnell finished 206th in the Opti Championship fleet. Her best finish was 50th in the fourth race.
X Rowan Walters finished 16th in the Optimist Green (beginner) fleet with 243 points. He posted a pair of fourth-place finishes – in the ninth and 12th race – in 14 starts.