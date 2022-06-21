St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers wrapped up her run in the 19th FINA World Swimming Championship on Monday in Budapest, Hungary, by setting a personal best in the women’s 200-meter freestyle.
The 20-year-old Kuipers, a rising junior on Bryant University’s women’s swim team, finished fifth in her heat race in 2 minutes, 12.20 seconds, besting her former personal best in the long-course event by more than 1½ seconds.
Before Monday’s race, Kuipers’ best in the 200-meter freestyle in a 50-meter pool came at the 2018 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Jamaica. There, the then 15-year-old Kuipers finished seventh in the preliminaries in 2:13.52. She went on to finish sixth in the final in 2:13.79.
Kuipers’ time was 33rd best among the 41 athletes entered in the event. China’s Junxuan Yang had the preliminaries’ top time of 1:56.58, while Great Britain’s Freya Anderson had the top time in Monday night’s semifinals at 1:56.05. The finals will be held today.
Kuipers swam in two events during the FINA Worlds. On Saturday, she shattered her own USVI record in the women’s 400-meter freestyle by finishing her heat race in 4:33.54. That eclipsed her old mark of 4:39.42 set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.
The other USVI swimmer taking part in the FINA Worlds, St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes, will swim his final event on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to swim his heat race in the men’s 200-meter backstroke at 9:53 a.m. (3:53 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).