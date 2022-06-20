St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers shattered her own U.S. Virgin Islands national record during her opening race Saturday at the 19th FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 20-year-old Kuipers, a rising junior on Bryant University’s women’s swimming and diving team, swam her heat race in the women’s long course 400-meter freestyle in 4 minutes, 33.54 seconds.
That eclipsed — by nearly six seconds — Kuipers’ former V.I. record of 4:39.42 set during her heat race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on July 25, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
That swim — Kuipers’ first in the Olympics — broke a 39-year-old V.I. record of 4:39.51, set by 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games swimmer Jodie Lawaetz in April 1982.
Kuipers has one more event at the World Championships, the women’s 200-meter freestyle. Her heat race in that event is scheduled for 9:18 a.m. today in Budapest (3:18 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
• St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes had a good swim going in the men’s long-course 100-meter breaststroke on Saturday at the FINA World Championships. But an official’s call ended his swim with a disqualification.
The 23-year-old Sanes, who completed his grad school year with Auburn University’s men’s swimming and diving team, was disqualified for what USVI coach Brian Brady said was an “illegal kick” during his heat race.
Sanes has posted a time of 1:03.25 in the heat, which would have been good enough to finish first in the race and 39th overall among the 64 entrants.
Sanes has one more event at the FINA Worlds, the men’s 200-meter breaststroke. His heat race in that event is scheduled for 9:53 a.m. Wednesday (3:53 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
— Bill Kiser