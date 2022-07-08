St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld finished in the top 10 in his class during the International Laser Class Association’s North American Championships, which concluded July 4 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
The 15-year-old Krygsveld, a student at Antilles School, came in 10th in the ILCA 6 Gold Fleet with 76 points. In 10 races, he won once – in the opening race – and had three other top five finishes.
Two other U.S. Virgin Islands sailors took part in the ILCA North American Championships:
X St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale finished 27th in the ILCA 7 class with 182 points. His best finish in 10 races was a 16th-place in the second race.
X St. John’s Katherine Majette, a rising senior at Antilles School, finished 23rd in the ILCA 6 Silver Fleet with 233 points. Her best finish in 10 races was an 11th-place in the third race.