The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team suffered through two bad quarters en route to an 88-36 loss to Loyola University of New Orleans on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, La.
Jadyn Rice scored 10 points to lead the Lady Buccaneers (0-5), who scored the game’s first five points and were ahead 10-6 with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first quarter. But the Lady Wolf Pack (1-0) closed the period with a 15-3 run for a 21-13 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.