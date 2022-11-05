ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team underwent quite a turnaround Friday night.
After having one of its best games of the season 24 hours earlier, the undermanned Lady Buccaneers had their worst in a 67-36 loss to Philander Smith College in the second day of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
UVI (0-5) dressed just six players — and finished with only four on the court for the final two minutes — against the undefeated Lady Panthers (5-0), who used their superior numbers to run away from the Lady Buccaneers.
“Fatigue definitely caught up with us, especially in the second half,” UVI head coach Niki Collins said. “I know we didn’t respond in terms of handling their pressure. We just didn’t respond well.”
Brittney Smith and Alexia Hood each had 12 points for UVI, with Aaliyah Williams adding 10 points. Mia Davis also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Victoria Dames had a game-high 14 points and De’vena Smith added 13 points for Philander Smith, which played twice as many players — 12 in all — as the Lady Buccaneers, with 10 of them scoring two or more points.
This one appeared to be over with in the first quarter, as the Lady Panthers scored 18 unanswered points en route to a 21-2 lead by the end of the period.
UVI’s only points came off of a pair of free throws by Hood with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining; the Lady Buccaneers’ first field goal came off Hood’s 3-pointer with 9:40 left in the second quarter.
But the 3 ignited something in UVI, which cut Philander Smith’s lead to 28-20 on Hood’s free throw with 1:35 left, before going out of the first half down 31-20.
However, the numbers started catching up with the Lady Buccaneers in the second half — UVI managed just six field goals over the final two quarters, as the Lady Panthers outscored them 36-16.
Alexia Hood, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-5 guard made 3 of 13 from the field — 2 of 10 on 3-pointers — and 4 of 7 free throws. She also had seven rebounds.
Victoria Dames, Philander Smith College: The 6-foot junior made 6 of 9 from the field — including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers — as well as pulling down four rebounds and blocking two shots.
• UVI only dressed six players for Friday’s game. Ja’Learia Hill, the Lady Buccaneers’ starting point guard, injured her knee in Thursday’s game against Southern University at New Orleans, and may be out for the rest of the season. In addition, guard Kierra Neal sat out her second straight game for unknown reasons, although she was on the bench in street clothes Friday.
• UVI wound up having two players — Williams and Davis — both fouled out in the fourth quarter, forcing the Lady Buccaneers to play the final 1:45 with only four players.
Florida National University 70, Southern University at New Orleans 63: The Lady Conquistadors rode a big first half to the lead, then held off the Lady Knights in the second half for their first win of the season.
Kaylee Llanon scored a game-high 25 points for Florida National, with Natalie Laranaga adding 17 points.
Quiana Vasquez led Southern-New Orleans with 14 points. Yasmine Trammell and Kasyah Syndor added 13 points each.
The Lady Buccaneers take on Florida National at 6:30 p.m. today in the final game of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic. In the earlier game, Southern-New Orleans plays Philander Smith at 4 p.m.
