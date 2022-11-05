ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team underwent quite a turnaround Friday night.

After having one of its best games of the season 24 hours earlier, the undermanned Lady Buccaneers had their worst in a 67-36 loss to Philander Smith College in the second day of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

