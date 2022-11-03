ST. THOMAS — Niki Collins was a little emotional after the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball game Thursday — and for good, and multiple, reasons.
Not only was the Lady Buccaneers’ 80-73 loss to Southern University at New Orleans the closest they’ve come to winning this season — but it came against Collins’ alma mater in UVI’s first home game, in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
“I didn’t know how I would feel about this game,” said Collins, who also coached the Lady Knights for four years before coming to UVI in 2021. “It was difficult for me. … Our girls played their butts off, so I can’t be mad.
“I was a little nervous coming off the road trip with those double-digit losses, but this game showed me and them that they can beat anybody on any given day. I’m takin’ this one.”
Brittney Smith had a season-high 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Buccaneers (0-4), who had three players finish in double figures. Alexia Hood added 19 points and Aaliyah Williams had 13 points.
That was almost enough to beat Southern-New Orleans (2-0), with Quiana Vasquez’ game-high 29 points leading four players in double figures. Kasyah Syndor had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Mckenna Harris added 12 points and Brionne Woods came off the bench to score 11 points.
After three straight double-digit losses to open the season, this was one that UVI had its chances to win. The Lady Buccaneers battled through five lead changes and two ties in the first quarter before going out ahead 23-17, then upped their margin to as many as 12 points in the second quarter – 36-24 on Smith’s 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left – before leading 42-36 at the break.
However, the Lady Knights began fighting back in the second half. They took their first lead (52-51) since midway through the first quarter on Syndor’s layup with 4:04 left in the third quarter, and after two more lead changes and three ties, went ahead for good on Vasquez’s 3-pointer with 5:24 remaining in the game.
Brittney Smith, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-6 senior forward had season highs in both scoring and rebounding in posting her first double-double. She made 8 of 20 from the field (including 3 of 11 3-pointers) and 6 of 8 free throws. She also had a team-best four assists.
Quiana Vasquez, Southern University at New Orleans: The 5-7 freshman guard out of Virginia lit things up for the Lady Knights. She made 10 of 25 from the field (including 5 of 11 3-pointers) and 4 of 5 free throws. She also flirted with a double-double, adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
• This was not one of UVI’s better shooting games, making 21 of 75 (28%) from the field, including 8 of 35 3-pointers. By comparison, Southern-New Orleans shot 41.3% (31 of 75) and made 12 of 37 3-pointers.
• What kept the Lady Buccaneers in the game was their performance at the free throw line. After making 34 of 52 in their first three games, UVI was 23 of 32 from the line Thursday. As for the Lady Knights, they only went to the line seven times, making six.
Philander Smith College 71, Florida National University 41: The Lady Panthers rode a big run over the second and third quarters en route to beating the Lady Conquistadors in Thursday’s opening game.
Dasia Turner had a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds, and Myia Yelder added 12 points for Philander Smith, which outscored Florida National 38-15 over the two-quarter run.
That turned what had been a 19-10 Lady Panthers lead at the end of the first period into a 57-25 runaway entering the final quarter.
Kaylee Llanon had 12 points and six rebounds for the Lady Conquistadors (0-2), with Aaliyah Abdala adding 10 points.
UVI takes on Philander Smith at 6:30 p.m. today in the second day of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic. The first game will have Florida National taking on Southern-New Orleans at 12 p.m.
