Monday’s Results Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 46, Educational Complex High School 21: The Lady Caribs turned up their offense in the first half to take a commanding lead, then rode their defense in the second half to beat the Lady Barracudas in a St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
A’Nesha Deterville scored a game-high 18 points for Central High, 14 coming over the first two quarters as the Lady Caribs pulled out to a 24-13 halftime lead.
But the game was put away by Central High in the second half, as the Lady Caribs held Educational Complex High to eight points in the final two quarters, including a shutout in the fourth.
Both teams strugged at the free throw line Monday, with the Lady Barracudas going 2 for 14 and the Lady Caribs 3 for 12.
Angelica Rodriguez added 12 points and Grecia Bello had 10 points for Central High.
Synia James led the Lady Barracudas with 11 points, with Elisha Ramirez adding eight points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Addelita Cancryne Intermediate and Junior High School 43, Antilles School 41: Chakeem Dore hit a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining as the Phoenix edged the Hurricanes in a St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Tied at 41-all with less than a minute remaining, Antilles was setting up for a last shot when Dore blocked Dillen Webbe’s layup attempt, got the rebound and drove the floor for his own layup attempt, getting fouled on the play. He then sank both free throws to put Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High ahead for good.
Dore led the Phoenix with 13 points, with Gvanni Byron adding 12 points.
Webbe finished with a game-high 25 points for the Hurricanes, with Sekoi Pinney adding 10 points.
What’s next: Two games are on the schedule today at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School’s varsity girls will host Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, while the Hurricanes’ varsity boys take on private school rival Virgin Islands Montessori School in the nightcap.
Game time is 4 p.m.