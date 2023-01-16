ST. THOMAS — The St. Croix-St. Thomas inter-island rivalry was on full display in Monday’s girls championship game at the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational.
This time, Central High School’s girls get to take the trophy back to St. Croix after edging defending champion Charlotte Amalie High School 24-22 in the girls final at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
Grecia Jequel-Bello lead the way for the Lady Caribs, scoring 10 points. Angelica Rodriguez was the secondary contributor, scoring seven points.
“I can’t be more proud for my team, but I’m very proud mostly for the MLK to actually have this tournament and to bring back high school basketball in all its sense; cheerleading, tight game, you know, you can’t ask for nothing better,” said Central High head coach Donald Bough.
“So I’m super of both teams because the other team fought back as well. And since this was the first one since the hiatus, you know, there you go.”
Jahnesha Gomez led the way for the Lady Hawks, scoring a game-high 15 points.
Central High started the game scorching hot, leading Charlotte Amalie High 16-9 at halftime.
The third quarter was a very slow quarter offensively for both teams, scoring just two points each. Trailing the Lady Caribs by seven points going into the fourth, the Lady Hawks had a lot of work to catch up.
After a late fourth-quarter push that cut the lead to just two points, Charlotte Amalie High could not get a shot up on the game’s last possession.
Even through a quarter that wasn’t going their way on either side of the ball, Central High did a phenomenal job of staying on top of the ball and not giving up an open look when it mattered most. The Lady Hawks had multiple opportunities to tie the game, but the Lady Caribs denied them at every attempt.
Angelica Rodriguez, Central High School: Rodriguez controlled the Lady Caribs’ offense, setting the pace for the team. She responded to a massive three by Gomez with a triple of her own, adding more cushion to the team’s lead.
Yemeli Santana-Rodriguez, Charlotte Amalie High School: Gomez led the way for the Lady Hawks, particularly in the fourth quarter when she scored eight of the team’s last 11 points. Her efforts managed to cut the lead to a one-possession game.
The two finalists split the girls division’s individual awards, with Jequel-Bello earning most valuable player honors, and Santana-Rodriguez claiming the sportsmanship award.
• Getting hot early from beyond the arc sparked a quick lead for Central High School as they hit two threes in the first quarter.
• The early first-half deficit was too substantial to overcome, as the Lady Hawks didn’t find their rhythm until the end of the game.
• With an opportunity to tie the game up, CAHS’s sloppy passing led to too many turnovers or failed possessions.
• On the game’s final possessions, Central defended the ball exceptionally well despite their offensive collapse.
• What seemed to be a blowout early on in the game turned out to be a highly competitive, down-to-the-wire game.