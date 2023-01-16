ST. THOMAS — The St. Croix-St. Thomas inter-island rivalry was on full display in Monday’s girls championship game at the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational.

This time, Central High School’s girls get to take the trophy back to St. Croix after edging defending champion Charlotte Amalie High School 24-22 in the girls final at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.