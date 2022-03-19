Thursday’s Results Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 40, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 27: The Lady Chicken Hawks shut out the Lady Devil Rays in the first quarter en route to winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Jahnesha Gomez scored a game-high 17 points — 16 of those coming in the first half — for Charlotte Amalie High, which led 17-0 after the first quarter and 28-9 at the halftime break. Kaenyra Callwood added six points and Yemeli Rodriguez had five points.
Jada Isaac led Ivanna Eudora Kean High with 12 points. Krystal Eddy added eight points.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 57, Free Will Baptist School 33: The Caribs took an easy win over the Warriors in a St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Jalen Greenidge had a game-high 14 points and Massiah Rosario added 10 points for Central High. Zamouy Swanston and Marcus Lopez had eight points each.
No information was available on Free Will Baptist’s leading scorers.
Wednesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 76, Virgin Islands Montessori School 25: The Devil Rays rode their depth to an easy win over the Volts in a St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Melvin Beagos scored a game-high 14 points and Devonte Freeman added 10 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Jordan Fleming and Te’Shaun Hill had eight points each.
Behind the scoring balance — which saw 12 of its 13 players scored for the Devil Rays in Wednesday’s game — Ivanna Eudora Kean High jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead.
Gavin Johnson led Virgin Islands Montessori with 10 points. Thomas Brent and Rohan Nagi added four points each.
JV Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 34, Virgin Islands Montessori School 21: The Devil Rays relied on balanced scoring to pull away from the Volts in a St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Re’Kai Huyghue and Zavier Powell had six points each to lead Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which saw nine of its 10 players score Wednesday. A’Jai Thomas added five points.
Stanley Trotman and Zion Smith scored six points each, and Kevin Deleon added five points for Virgin Islands Montessori.
— Daily News Staff