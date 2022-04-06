Tuesday’s Results Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 36, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 33: The Lady Chicken Hawks held off the Lady Devil Rays’ second-half rally to win Game 1 in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship series at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series between the long-time island rivals will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Marin Center. If a third game is necessary, it will be played at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
Jahnesha Gomez scored 12 points to lead the Lady Chicken Hawks, who jumped out to a 12-6 lead after one quarter and held a 25-15 margin at the halftime break. Gomez scored 10 points over the first two periods.
But the Lady Devil Rays turned up the heat in the third quarter, holding Charlotte Amalie High to just two field goals in cutting the Lady Chicken Hawks’ lead to 29-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Natalie Bryan added six points and Ariana Renault and Patricia Thomas scored four points each for Charlotte Amalie High.
Jada Isaac scored a game-high 13 points — 11 coming in the second half — to lead Ivanna Eudora Kean High. J’niaa Celestine and Kahiyla Charles added five points each.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 38, Charlotte Amalie High School 29: The Devil Rays overcame an early deficit to take Game 1 in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series from the Chicken Hawks at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
The second game in the best-of-3 series between Ivanna Eudora Kean High and Charlotte Amalie will be played at 4 p.m. today at Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium. If a third game is required, it will be played Friday.
Zavier Powell scored 11 points to lead the Devil Rays, who trailed the Chicken Hawks 9-3 after the first quarter. But Ivanna Eudora Kean High whittled away at Charlotte Amalie High’s lead in the second quarter, pulling within 15-11.
The Devil Rays then took command of the game in the second half, outscoring the Chicken Hawks 27-14 over the final two quarters.
Kareem Pinney added eight points, Re’Kai Huyghue had seven points and Dale Brathwaite scored six points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Jaden Dowe led Charlotte Amalie High with a game-high 13 points. Chamaur Dore added six points, and Jalan Bussue and Chris Matthew scored four points each.
Monday’s Results Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 35, Good Hope Country Day School 17: The Lady Caribs put together two big quarters to take the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship against the Lady Panthers at the Central High gym.
Grecia Bello hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points for Central High, which only led 4-3 after a low-scoring first quarter. But Bello hit two of her 3s in the second quarter as the Lady Caribs outscored Good Hope Country Day in the period 12-5 to pull ahead 16-8 at the half.
Bello then scored nine points for Central High in the third quarter as the Lady Caribs outscored the Lady Panthers 14-5 to push their lead into double figures (30-13).
A’Nesha Deterville added nine points and Angelica Rodriguez had eight points for Central High.
Aleah Mann led Good Hope Country Day with eight points, with Amirah Yusuf adding four points.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 65, Good Hope Country Day 43: The Caribs took command early to win the St. Croix IAA league championship from the Panthers at the Central High gymnasium.
Central High bolted out to a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter against Good Hope Country Day, and stretched it to 31-17 at the halftime break and 49-27 through three quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for either the Caribs or the Panthers.
— Daily News Staff