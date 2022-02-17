Things seemed to be going right for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team during the first half of its match against Guatemala.
Then things went south in a hurry for the Lady Dashing Eagles, which lost to the Guatemala Women’s National Team 9-0 on Wednesday in its opening group-play match in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers in Antigua, Guatemala.
Leslie Ramirez and Andrea Alvarez each had two goals for Guatemala (1-0-0 in Group B), which had four other players score as the Chapinas snapped a three-match losing streak in international matches.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands Women’s National Team (0-1-0) saw its international losing streak extended to seven straight matches. It was also the Lady Dashing Eagles’ worst loss in nearly four years — since falling to Trinidad and Tobago 10-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on May 19, 2018.
“The altitude actually played a major factor, from a physical preparation perspective,” in Wednesday’s match at Estadio Pensativo, located in southern Guatemala at more than 5,200 feet above sea level, USVI head coach Jorge Zavala said. “If our fitness level was that of Guatemala’s, then we could’ve complicated the game for them drastically.”
The USVI Women’s National Team was also missing several players in Wednesday’s match, including starting goalkeeper Katelyn Kellogg, who played collegiately at NCAA Division I program Gardner-Webb. Starting in her place Wednesday was Reanna Stiehler, a three-year starter at DePauw, an NCAA Division III school.
“That’s the unfortunate side,” Zavala said. “We gave up a goal in the 25th minute, and it was a goal I think that [Kellogg] actually makes [a save on]. Having her in goal makes a bit of a difference. We really can’t blame anyone, but just from a technical aspect, she makes a big difference on the team.”
That goal in the 25th minute —Ramirez curled a shot into the upper left corner over Stiehler — broke a shutout and gave Guatemala a lead it would never relinquish.
Guatemala tacked on a pair of goals in a two-minute span — Ramirez scored again in the 43rd minute, and Alvarez put in her first goal in the 44th minute — to take a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.
But it was what came next that broke the match open for the Chapinas.
An own goal in the 49th minute — Guatemala’s Elisa Texaj bounced a shot off USVI defender Taylor Crawford’s leg — opened the floodgates in the second half against a tiring Lady Dashing Eagles squad.
Alvarez put home her second goal in the 50th minute, then four different players scored in procession for Guatemala — Texaj in the 56th minute, Aisha Solorzano in the 66th, Maria Monterroso in the 70th and Vivian Herrera in the 79th.
By the end of the match, Guatemala had outshot the USVI 45-3, with the Lady Dashing Eagles having two legitimate chances at scoring. Forward Jada Newton, another former Gardner-Webb player, missed just left of the goal from 15 yards out in the first half, while Elyce Iller — a defender at Kent State — had her breakaway shot from just outside the goal box stopped by Guatemala keeper Alexia Estrada early in the second half.
“We’ve just got to look at this and say, ‘We’ve got to stay organized … we’ve got to do a lot of the good things we did in the first 20 minutes of the match,’” Zavala said. “When you go down like that, we’ve got to stay mentally strong.”
The USVI National Team plays its second group-play match on Sunday, hosting Costa Rica at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Game time is 5 p.m. Atlantic. Costa Rica was scheduled to play St. Kitts and Nevis today in their group-play opener at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.