The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team fell behind early en route to a 4-0 loss to Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday night in an international friendly match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
It was the fourth straight shutout the USVI Women’s National Team has suffered in an international match, dating back to November 2019, and the team’s seventh straight loss.
Gabrielle DeSouza put Antigua and Barbuda in the lead with a pair of first-half goals. She scored in the 23rd minute, then put the Benna Girls up 2-0 at the half with her score in the 31st minute.
Antigua and Barbuda then padded its lead with a pair of goals in the second half — by Monica Bird in the 50th minute, and Jahira James in the 61st minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands and Antigua and Barbuda will play another international friendly on Sunday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Game time is 6 p.m.
Tickets for the USVI-Antigua and Barbuda friendly are cost $20 for adults and $10 for children under age 12. Tickets will not be available at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, but must be bought in advance at the online ticket site Eventbrite.com at www.eventbrite.com/usviwnt_atgwntmatch2022.
To attend Sunday’s match, ticket holders must present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test. Spectators must also wear a mask at all times, and practice social distancing in the grandstands.
— Bill Kiser