Jorge Zavala has only seen the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team in action in a handful of training camps and international friendly matches over the past seven months.
But the new head coach of the USVI Women’s National Team has seen enough to have a pretty good idea what his players will be capable of entering their first-round matches in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens play in its group play matches today, taking on Guatemala’s women’s national team at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua, Guatemala. Match time is 1 p.m. Atlantic.
From there, the USVI Women’s National Team returns to St. Croix for its second group-play match four days later, hosting Costa Rica at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on Sunday. Match time is 6 p.m. Atlantic.
Zavala, also the director of soccer at the West Florida Flames junior soccer program, took over as the U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s head coach in May 2021, after filling in as the team’s head coach in a FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica in October 2019.
“That was kind of like a trial,” Zavala said. “Other than the friendlies, this will be my first official matches with them. When we went to Jamaica, I was just stepping in and working with what they had, instead of me getting to know certain players.”
However, since taking over last May, Zavala has held two camps in Florida for the USVI Women’s National Team (in September and December 2021), and coached them in four international friendlies.
“The camps, they let me know two things — one, which players I would actually have,” for the CONCACAF W Qualifiers, Zavala said. “We had some issues with certain players not being vaccinated, and they couldn’t play.
“It also let me know some of the players on the college side, and the challenges of getting them into the qualifiers. Also, getting to know the local players and seeing what level they really are, physically and technically, so we can bring them into the program as well.”
In those friendlies, the USVI Women’s National Team went 1-1 in the Turks and Caicos Islands Women’s Football Festival, held last July; and 0-2 against Antigua and Barbuda last week at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
“We had new players we were reviewing in a sense,” Zavala said. “We had some younger players, and what we were trying to accomplish was teaching them how we were going to play against Guatemala and Costa Rica.
“Everyone was understanding what the process was, so in the second game they were adjusting to that process — where we need to get better, what areas we need to improve on, and what players make better sense positionally in certain roles, etc.”
For the CONCACAF W Qualifiers, the USVI Women’s National Team will field a relatively young roster — of its 23 players, nearly half (11) were on the USVI’s Under-20 women’s roster that took part in last year’s CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Qualifiers.
As for experience on the international level, the U.S. Virgin Islands has three players with at least one appearance — defenders Elyse Iller (four) and Ariel Stolz (five), and goalkeeper Mikenzi Glover (four).
“We have a few other older players, meaning senior in maturity,” Zavala said. “That’s very important to us from a maturity perspective. It’s teaching and putting in place a professionalized system. Our younger players are starting to adapt to what it’s like.”
As for this week’s matches, the USVI Women’s National Team — No. 162 in the latest FIFA world rankings — will be facing two higher-ranked teams in its first group-play matches. Guatemala is ranked 80th, while Costa Rica in 36th.
But Zavala won’t call his team the underdogs in either match.
“It’s a little bit of the reverse,” he said. “We’re not so much saying that we’re the underdogs; we’re just giving our players the confidence to believe that they can be competitive.
“As a staff, we’re realistic, we know what we are. But the players, we’re giving them the mindset that they may be the stronger nation, we can compete against anyone.”