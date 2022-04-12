The U.S. Virgin Islands senior women’s national soccer team finally got to play a little offense in its last CONCACAF W Qualifiers match — and liked the way it felt.
Now, the Lady Dashing Eagles want to improve on their performance for their final group-play match, coming today against St. Kitts and Nevis at Warner Park Stadium in Bassaterre. Game time is 4 p.m. Atlantic.
The USVI Women’s National Team — 0-3-0 in Group B entering today’s match — are coming off a close 1-0 loss to Curacao (1-3-0) at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix on April 6.
However, that match could have easily gone the Lady Dashing Eagles’ way, as they failed to score on two solid scoring opportunities.
“You know what? The biggest thing was — and I could see it in their faces — was the frustration,” USVI head coach Jorge Zavala said after that match. “That just lets me know that they’re believing a lot more that they can play at this level.
“That’s important to us, because we’re trying to develop our players, especially the younger ones. A lot of the players we had out there [against Curacao] in the second half were young — high schoolers against a bunch of women.”
That was a marked turnaround from the Lady Dashing Eagles’ first two W Qualifiers matches in February, when they were going against two of the region’s top teams — Guatemala, No. 79 in the latest FIFA world rankings, and No. 36 Costa Rica.
Both of those matches turned into lopsided losses — a combined 15-0 scoring margin in the two matches — even with the U.S. Virgin Islands playing on the defensive, keeping nearly all of its players in the box.
But against No. 171 Curacao and now against No. 138 St. Kitts and Nevis (2-1-0 in Group B), the USVI Women’s National Team — ranked 164th — has been able to go more on the offensive, even if they were a little rusty doing it.
“Yeah, I could sense that a little bit,” said USVI defender Jordan Crawford. “Our transition from defense to offense needs to be a little quicker. We need to have a little bit more of an attacking mindset. We’re lacking on that because we’ve had to play so much defense.
“It’s a positive, because in the past couple games, we weren’t getting those scoring opportunities. Now that we’re able to attack and get those scoring opportunities, it’s showing that we’re improving.”
It was a quick turnaround for the U.S. Virgin Islands — they flew out from St. Croix for Basseterre the day after the Curacao match, and have spent the past few days drilling and game-planning for St. Kitts and Nevis.
“When you know you’re going to press a team, it changes the mentality,” said USVI forward Bianca Canizio.
“It’s like, ‘We’re going at them with numbers, and we’re committing.’ It’s just a completely different mentality from ‘OK, we’re going to sit back, and have some numbers behind the ball, and wait for them.’ It’s more like we’re going to dictate the play, we’re going forward and trying to put the ball into the net.
“We’ve just got to take the small things we did correctly, we’ve got to build off the small wins — the shots we had, the opportunities we had — and we just have to finish our chances and run with the positive things.”