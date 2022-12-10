Lew Muckle Elementary School wrapped up an undefeated season by topping Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 13-6 on Friday to claim the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association elementary softball league title.

A’Kairah Christopher threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 Lady Marlins batters at the Basilio Felix Ballpark to get the win for the Lady Lions, who finished the season with a 7-0 record.