Lew Muckle Elementary School wrapped up an undefeated season by topping Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 13-6 on Friday to claim the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association elementary softball league title.
A’Kairah Christopher threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 Lady Marlins batters at the Basilio Felix Ballpark to get the win for the Lady Lions, who finished the season with a 7-0 record.
Anastacia Guadeloupe took the loss for Markoe Elementary, which wrapped up its season with a 3-4 record. All of the Lady Marlins’ runs were scored off of walks and errors.
Christopher also contributed with her bat for Muckle Elementary, getting two hits — including a home run — and driving in three runs.
O’Knaiyah Williams also had two hits and two RBIs, and Shaliiah Simmonds added two hits for the Lady Lions, who finished with nine hits total. Kamira Young, Chalayah Nielsen and Solange Sage had one hit each.