ST. THOMAS — Chloe Lamb has been the “go-to” player for South Dakota’s women’s basketball team since her freshman year.
Now a senior, Lamb stepped up one more time for the Coyotes at the Paradise Jam tournament Saturday, keying an overtime run that gave South Dakota a 72-61 victory over Pittsburgh.
Lamb scored 10 of her career-high 30 points in the extra period for South Dakota (3-4), with Maddie Krull adding a double-double — 12 points and 10 rebounds — and Natalie Mazurek 10 points in their final Reef Division game. Hannah Sjerven also had 10 rebounds.
Dayshanette Harris had 18 points and Mary Dunn 10 points for the Panthers (5-2), who lost two out of three at Paradise Jam after entering the tournament on a four-game winning streak.
Turning point
Saturday’s game turned out to be the day’s most exciting, as both teams managed to take big leads — only to see the other side rally, with 11 lead changes and six ties.
Pittsburgh last led in regulation late in the fourth quarter, going up 54-51 on Harris’ 3-pointer from the right side with 1 minutes, 19 seconds remaining. But Lamb made two free throws, then hit a short jumper in the paint for a 55-54 lead with 21 seconds left.
Krull made a free throw nine seconds later to up South Dakota’s lead to 56-54, but the Panthers got a reprieve when Liatu King put back Harris’ jumper at the buzzer to tie things at 56-all and send the game into overtime.
That’s when Lamb stepped up for the Coyotes.
After Pitt went up 58-56 on Taisha Exanor’s floater in the lane 20 seconds into the extra period, Lamb hit her own floater 30 seconds later to tie the game at 58, then nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put South Dakota up 61-58.
That was the start of a 12-point run for the Coyotes for a 68-58 lead with 1:19 remaining.
Key players
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota: The 5-foot-10 guard bettered her previous career best of 29. She made 12 of 23 from the field — including 4 of 9 3-pointers — and 2 for 2 free throws. She also had three rebounds and three assists.
Dayshanette Harris, Pittsburgh: The 5-7 junior is still working her way back from injury, but was a big force for the Panthers. She made 6 of 14 shots (1 of 2 on 3s) and 5 of 6 free throws, as well as three rebounds and two steals.
Observations
• Both teams had near-equal shooting percentages — South Dakota was 25 of 73 (34.2%), Pittsburgh 21 of 63 (33.3%) — and points from the free throw line. The Coyotes were 14 of 24, the Panthers 14 of 18.
• The differences in this game began first on 3-pointers, where South Dakota was 8 for 30 (2 for 2 in overtime), while Pittsburgh made just 5 of 20 (1 for 4 in OT).
• Then there was the turnovers — the Panthers made 17 to only 12 by the Coyotes. That led to a 19-12 difference in points off turnovers in the favor of South Dakota.
X Then there was the Coyotes’ surprising strength inside, where they outrebounded the Panthers 49-42. That included aa 21-15 advantage in offensive rebounds, and a 15-11 edge in second chance points.
Up next
Pittsburgh has a quick turnaround for its next game, hosting Rutgers on Wednesday in the Big 10/ACC Challenge; meanwhile, South Dakota hosts Wichita State on Saturday, Dec. 4.