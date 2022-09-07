Edniesha Curry would have liked to have had a few more days of practice with the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team before the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 tournament.
The difference that could have meant was shown in the USVI’s 76-73 loss to island rival Puerto Rico in Tuesday night’s final group play game in Recife, Brazil.
Amir Nesbitt led a group of newcomers to the U.S. Virgin Islands National Team with a game-high 26 points as the USVI overcame a slow start to challenge the world’s 19th-ranked team in the fourth quarter.
“Definitely,” said Curry, who was an assistant coach with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers this past season. “We probably had four days to prepare. As you can see, we kinda got better and started meshing as a group.
“Definitely moving forward, we’re going to have more practice time together.”
Georgio Milligan, one of the USVI’s most experienced players (29 appearances with the senior team), added 13 points. Romani Hansen, another relative newcomer (10 appearances), had 12 points and Ivan Aska, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ most experienced player (36 appearances), had 11 points.
Ismael Romero had a double-double to lead Puerto Rico, finishing with 23 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Tremont Waters added 17 points and seven assists, and Alfonso Plummer had 10 points.
Turning point
It looked like things were going to be a rout for Puerto Rico, which outscored a struggling USVI National Team 21-7 in the first quarter — and it was obvious to Nesbitt what the problem was.
“We weren’t playing with any energy,” said Nesbitt, a sophomore guard at Hampton University. “We were playing lackadaisical. But in the following quarters, we brought the energy. We picked it up, and we competed.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands went on to outscore Puerto Rico 26-24 in the second quarter to pull within 45-33 at the halftime break; 19-15 in the third quarter and 21-16 in the final period.
The USVI was down 15 points early in the fourth quarter — 73-58 with 4 minutes, 16 seconds left — when they went on a nearly game-changing run.
The USVI outscored Puerto Rico 15-1 over the next four minutes. closing within 74-73 on Miguel Lopez Jr.’s 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.
That’s as close as the U.S. Virgin Islands would get, however.
Romero grabbed the rebound on a miss and put it back at the buzzer for the final margin.
Key players
Amir Nesbitt, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 6-foot guard had his best game in his sixth appearance with the senior team. He made 11 of 18 from the field — including a team-best 4 of 10 3-pointers — as well as grabbed five rebounds and added five assists.
Ismael Romero, Puerto Rico: The 6-9 forward, who defected from Cuba in 2012, showed why he drew some interest from the NBA several years ago. He made 10 of 12 from the field (but only 3 of 8 free throws).
Observations
• Puerto Rico finished 2-1 in Group B, good for second behind Argentina (3-0), and advanced to the AmeriCup quarterfinals. The U.S. Virgin Islands finished 0-3, just behind the Dominican Republic (1-2).
• The USVI had its best shooting game of its three group play games, making 43.4% (29 of 67) from the field and 9 of 27 (33.0%) on 3-pointers. But they didn’t get to the free throw line much Tuesday, going 6 of 9.
• This was the first game that the U.S. Virgin Islands actually outshot its opponent. Puerto Rico made 42.6% (29 of 68) from the field and 6 of 21 (28.6%) on 3-pointers. But P.R. did make more trips to the line, going 12 of 19.
• The USVI finally got its big men going inside. After averaging 30.5 boards in its first two games, the U.S. Virgin Islands had 40 against Puerto Rico. Aska and Hansen led the way with eight and seven rebounds, respectively. But P.R., led by Romero, finished with 43 boards.
They said it
“We have to look to the future, and we have to give our younger players confidence. I wanted to make sure, from the beginning of the tournament to the end, that I gave them confidence. As each game went on, you can see our young players really stepped up for us.” — Curry