Dozens of youth basketball players, ranging in ages from 8 to 17, got a opportunity to learn from an NBA champion over the weekend during the sixth-annual USVI Youth Basketball Camp on St. Thomas.
The free camp — led by St. Thomas native Milt Newton, assistant general manager of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and co-founder of the Emerald Gems Foundation, which sponsored the camp — was on hand, along with local basketball coaches, at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s gymnasium to put the campers through their paces.
Campers ages 8-13 were run through drills and games Saturday and Sunday, with campers ages 14-17 beginning their camp Sunday afternoon. The older campers will conclude their drills and games today.