Matt Hockenberry remembers an incident during spring training when he learned about Alex McFarlane’s competitiveness.
It was just an intrasquad game and McFarlane was tagged for a hard-hit extra-base hit off of the wall at Baycare Stadium. Inside, he fumed. When the St. Thomas native came to the dugout, he sat alone on the bench. He went out the next inning and struck out the side on 10 pitches.
It may sound insignificant. But when considering how the Clearwater (Fla.) Threshers are dominating the Florida State League, it puts into perspective the potential of a young man with less than one year of professional experience.
Look at McFarlane’s record at the University of Miami and it is not apparent why the Philadelphia Phillies selected the lanky right-handed pitcher in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. His three-year numbers, 7-5 with a 4.35 earned run average and 44 walks in 91 innings aren’t noteworthy. However, his 120 strikeouts revealed more.
“He’s got elite stuff that will only get better with time and experience,” said Hockenberry, a former reliever in the Phillies organization and now the Threshers’ pitching coach. “He throws very hard and is just learning what it takes to be a starting pitcher. He’s learning how to hone his craft. Once he understands how to make his stuff work more for him, he’s going to be special.”
McFarlane, 21, grew up on St. Thomas, where his parents and two brothers still live. He attended Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy through 11th grade. He moved to stay with family friends in Cornelia, Ga., 77 miles northwest of Atlanta, in 2019. It was less than two years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria unleashed destruction throughout St. Thomas.
At Habersham Central High School, McFarlane was a good enough hitting prospect (in addition to pitching) that when the University of Miami first recruitrf him, he was looked at for his offensive prowess. McFarlane concentrated on pitching, thinking this was a quicker route to achieving his dream of playing professionally.
“I always knew I could do well as a starter,” McFarlane said by phone Saturday. “I was always a starting pitcher pre-college and felt I could go a long way as a starter.”
Miami didn’t see things the same way. McFarlane was used almost exclusively as a reliever. He has been a starter since signing with the Phillies last August.
“The majority of pitchers start out as relievers,” Hockenberry said. “He may be a starter the rest of the year. It allows him to throw a higher frequency per appearance and develop quicker. During his first game (this season) against Bradenton, his fastball touched 100. His elite stuff will become more elite once he develops.
“The biggest goal for him is to establish all the resources he has and to stay healthy. He needs to develop a feeling of pitching a whole season.”
McFarlane, listed at 6-3, 215 pounds, has added lean muscle to a long frame. His pitching arsenal includes a four-seam fastball that can touch 100 miles per hour, a hard sinker, a slider and an upper-80s split finger changeup. With his velocity and developing pitches, there have been challenges.
Given a 5-0 lead Friday, McFarlane threw 80 pitches in 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out four and walking four.
“I’ve struggled with my command all season,” admitted McFarlane, 0-2 with a 3.63 earned run average, 31 strikeouts and 16 walks in a team-high 22 innings. “I added a sinkerball that runs a lot. I’m learning how to control it with how much it runs. I feel I do well enough that I am able to limit the damage with runners on base.
“I’m learning a lot about myself. I am figuring out who I am and what to do to tap into my full potential. I’m learning a lot this year. I want to gain as much information as I can.”
McFarlane is learning as he goes, just three months into his professional career. That includes picking the minds of St. Thomas natives Jharel Cotton and Jabari Blash about what it takes to reach the major leagues. He has showed maturity since an early age growing up on St. Thomas. He said his Little League experience included a trip with the USVI team 10 years ago to compete in Livermore, Calif.
McFarlane was a member of the private schools team that competed against other Virgin Islands high schools before moving to Georgia. Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, he knew he wasn’t ready for professional ball so he opted for three years at Miami.
He is elated about team success this season. Clearwater has already lost two players from the class of 2022 as fifth-round choice Orion Kerkering (pitcher) and seventh-rounder Caleb Ricketts (catcher) have moved up to High-A Jersey Shore.
“This team has awesome chemistry,” McFarlane said of the Threshers, 24-9 entering the start of a six-game homestand against Bradenton. “Everyone pulls for each other. I want to do my part to give the team its best chance to win.”
He can do that by throwing his “elite” stuff for strikes. Given his lack of starting experience since college, it figures to take some time.
“I’ve been through a lot but have learned along the way,” McFarlane said. “The goal is to reach the big leagues and represent the Virgin Islands well and put us on the map. I am happy for the opportunity I’ve received and intend to make the best of it.”