Matt Hockenberry remembers an incident during spring training when he learned about Alex McFarlane’s competitiveness.

It was just an intrasquad game and McFarlane was tagged for a hard-hit extra-base hit off of the wall at Baycare Stadium. Inside, he fumed. When the St. Thomas native came to the dugout, he sat alone on the bench. He went out the next inning and struck out the side on 10 pitches.