The LRVI Football Club, New Vibes Soccer Club and Rovers Soccer Club all came away with wins over the weekend in their U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.
On St. Croix, Rovers SC rallied to beat Unique Tropical Sports Club on Saturday night at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
The next day on St. Thomas, LRVI FC also had to rally to win its match, beating Waitikibuli Soccer Club 4-1; then New Vibes SC made an early score stand up in a 1-0 victory over United We Stand Soccer Club at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
More on this weekend’s Premier League matches:
LRVI Football Club 4, Waitikibuli Soccer Club 1: Amon Bascombe and Adam Fuller scored two goals each for LRVI FC as it rallied from a one-goal deficit in the second half to win their St. Thomas-St. John Division match.
Waitikibuli SC had taken a 1-0 lead at the halftime break on Djefferson Toussaint’s goal in the 35th minute, but LRVI FC quickly assumed control early in the second half.
LRVI FC scored three goals in a five-minute span — Bascombe tied the match with his goal in the 51st minute, then Fuller scored his goals in the 54th and 55th minutes to put LRVI ahead.
Bascombe added his second goal 15 minutes into stoppage time in the second half.
New Vibes Soccer Club 1, United We Stand Soccer Club 0: Ernstsy Malabranche’s goal early in the first half put New Vibes SC ahead for a win in a St. Thomas-St. John Division match.
Malabranche scored the match’s lone goal in the third minute of the first half, then Rovers SC’s defense made that stand up.
Rovers Soccer Club 3, Unique Tropical Sports Club 1: Elton Richards had two key goals in the second half as Rovers SC rallied in the second half to win their St. Croix Division match over Unique Tropical SC.
After a scoreless tie in the first half, Unique Tropical SC pulled ahead early in the second half on Nakeeme Julian’s goal in the 58th minute.
However, Richards came through a few minutes later for Rovers SC — his goal in the 60th minute tied the match, with goal No. 2 seven minutes later giving Rovers the lead for good.
Dennis Liburd added an insurance goal late for Rovers SC, scoring five minutes into stoppage time.
Up next: Three matches are on the Premier League slate as the 2022-2023 season nears its end.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Helenites Sports Club will take on Unique Tropical SC at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex to close out the St. Croix Division season. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, in the St. Thomas-St. John Division, LRVI FC takes on United We Stand SC at 2 p.m., followed by Raymix Soccer Club playing New Vibes SC at 4 p.m. at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.