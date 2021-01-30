USVI has 3 games in final AmeriCup qualifier
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national team will play three times next month in the final first-round games for the FIBA AmeriCup 2020 Qualifiers.
The USVI National Team — currently 1-2 in Group C — will face Canada (1-1) twice and the Dominican Republic (1-2) in next month’s games, being played Feb. 17-21 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will take on Canada Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, with its matchup against the Dominican Republic on Feb. 19.
The extended schedule comes as a result of Canada’s national team sitting out the November 2020 games due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.
As a result, FIBA fined Canada 160,000 Swiss francs ($179,596 U.S. dollars), but deferred half of that if the Canadian team takes part in all four games in the final window. The team was also fined one game point, but that too was deferred pending participation.
In addition to its games against the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada will also play Cuba twice — on Feb. 18 and Feb. 21. The Dominican Republic, which leads Group C with a 3-1 record, will also play Cuba on Feb. 20.
The USVI split its two games against Cuba (1-2 in Group C), winning 80-64 on Feb. 21, 2020, in Havana, but losing the rematch 91-64 on Feb. 24, 2020, at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas. The USVI’s other loss came against the Dominican Republic, 89-75 on Nov. 29 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Roberto Clemente Coliseum will also host the Group D games, involving the United States (which has already qualifier for AmeriCup 2022), Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. That group’s games will be played Feb. 19-20.
The remaining two groups will play their games at the Evangelista Mora Coliseum in Cali, Colombia. Group A (Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and Group B (Panama, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) will both play Feb. 21-22.
The top three teams from each of the four groups advance to the FIBA AmeriCup 2022.
D’Amour in top 10 in Indoor World Series standings
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour is sitting in the top 10 through three rounds of World Archery’s Indoor Archery World Series.
D’Amour, 19, is tied for 10th in the Men’s Recurve division with South Korea’s Han Jaeyeop with 1,763 points each after the last event, held Jan. 15-17.
South Korea’s Oh Jin Hyek currently leads the Men’s Recurve division with 1,790 points, just four ahead of France’s Thomas Chirault (1,786). Steve Wijler of the Netherlands is third at 1,777.
D’Amour’s best finish in the Indoor Archery World Series came in December, when he finished 10th. He also has finishes of 13th in the November leg and 34th in January.
The final round of the Indoor Archery World Series is scheduled for Feb. 12-14.
Rodriguez in top 20 at U.S. junior ski event
St. Thomas’ Aurora Rodriguez finished in the top 20 in a U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association-sanctioned event in Colorado on Jan. 23.
The 12-year-old Rodriguez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School, posted top-20 finishes in three out of four races in in the 14-under girls giant slalom at the Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Rodriguez’s best finish was a tie for 12th in her final race, while her best time out of the four races came in her first race of the day, a 25.96-second run.
Rodriguez also had finishes of 24th, 14th and 15th.