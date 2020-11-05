Eighth-annual ‘Paddle the Park’ races Sunday morning on St. John
The Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park will hold its annual “Paddle the Park” standup paddleboard and kayak races Sunday morning on St. John.
The eighth-annual race will begin at 8 a.m. at Maho Beach on the north side of St. John, with the 3½-mile course finishing at Hawksnest Beach. The first race will be for competitive paddleboarders. The second heat, for open paddleboarders, begins at 9 a.m., and kayakers will begin their heat at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
Proceeds from Paddle the Park will go towards the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s sea turtle protection and monitoring program.
Due to restrictions enacted by the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no post-race awards ceremony or after party, and spectators are discouraged from attending.
For more information, visit www.friendsvinp.org.
St. Croix Open tennis tournament scheduled for early December
Registration is now open for the 2020 Clinical Lab/St. Croix Open Tennis Championships, scheduled for early December on St. Croix.
The tournament will be held Dec. 3-13, with all matches played at the Tennis Club of St. Croix outside of Christiansted in the Beeston Hill community.
Entries are being accepted in the following divisions: men’s A and B singles, women’s A and B singles, mixed A and B doubles, men’s A, B and 50-over doubles, and women’s A, B and 50-over doubles.
The registration deadline is 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
To register or for more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball holding Christmas donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24.
For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
— Daily News Staff