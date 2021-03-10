All-female Antilles team 4th at Fla. high school regatta
Antilles School’s sailing team sent an all-female squad to its latest race in Florida, and came away with a top-five finish over the weekend.
The Hurricanes’ squad — comprised of skippers Mia Nicolosi, Caroline Sibilly and Winn Majette; and crew Lexi Young, Megan Cassidy and Caitlin Briggs — finished fourth out of 17 teams in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s South Points No. 2 regatta in Tampa, Fla., on March 6.
Antilles School scored 60 points in the regatta, 29 points behind winners Immaculata La Salle High School of Miami, Fla. (31 points).
Miami’s Ransom Everglades School was second with 34 points, and St. Thomas Aquinas High School of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was third with 49 points. Miami’s Gulliver Preparatory School rounded out the top five with 64 points.
The Hurricanes won just one out of 12 races, coming from its “B” team in its first race of the day. Antilles School went on to post three runner-up finishes, three more top-fives and four top-10s.
James earns Atlantic Sun all-conference honors
St. Thomas native Mervin James, a sophomore on North Alabama’s men’s basketball team, was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference’s all-conference second team, league officials announced.
James, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season for the Lions, which finished 13-11 after losing to Liberty 79-75 on Sunday in the A-Sun tournament championship game.
James was also named to the A-Sun all-tournament team, along with teammate Payton Youngblood.
Davis named to MEAC’s all-rookie team
St. Thomas native Jemal Davis, a freshman on South Carolina State’s men’s basketball team, was one of two Bulldogs players named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s all-rookie team, league officials announced.
Davis, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 8.2 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds a game this season for South Carolina State. He was joined on the MEAC all-rookie team by Bulldogs teammate Themus Fulks.
Davis scored in double figures in five games and had double-digit rebounds twice for South Carolina State.
