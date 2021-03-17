Barnes, teammate finish 7th in 470 World Championships
St. Thomas native Nikole “Nikki” Barnes wrapped up a top-10 finish at the 2021 470 World Championships, which concluded Saturday, March 13, in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Barnes, a lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Coast Guard, and sailing partner Lara Dallman-Weiss finished seventh overall out of 27 entrants in the women’s 470 division.
Barnes and Dallman-Weiss had already wrapped up qualifying for the United States’ berth in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games the previous day by finishing in the top 10, earning a berth in the final match race round.
There, skipper Barnes and crewperson Dallman-Weiss finished sixth to close out the regatta with 109 points, just one ahead of Italy’s Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini (110) and three behind Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (106).
France’s Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz won the match race, but wound up fourth overall with 93 points. Spain’s Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina won the 470 world title with 75 points, one ahead of Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhour of the Netherlands. Italy’s Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso were third with 84 points.
Miller sets USVI record in St. Croix swim meet
St. Croix’s Riley Miller set a U.S. Virgin Islands age-group swimming record during the St. Croix Dolphins’ swim meet Feb. 27 at the Good Hope Country Day School pool. Miller, 12, won the girls 11-12 200-meter backstroke in 2 minutes, 35.85 seconds, breaking a 23-year-old USVI record. The former mark had been set in 1998 by Ashley Allaire of 2:37.83.
Miller posted the top times in two other events at the Dolphins’ meet: in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle and the girls 11-12 50-meter butterfly.
Eight other swimmers posted top times in three events each: Daryan Maynard (boys 11-12 200-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter freestyle); Emma Whitworth (girls 8-under 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke); Diella Maynard (girls 9-10 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 200-meter individual medley); Teague Gleason (boys 9-10 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle); Scott Roth (boys 13-14 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke); Malachi Cohen boys 15-17 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter freestyle); Sanay Von Schilling-Royer (boys 8-under 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle); and Victoria Sperber (girls 15-17 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter breaststroke).
Nine swimmers had the top times in two events: Kaeden Gleason (boys 13-14 400-meter freestyle 100-meter freestyle); LuLu Joseph (girls 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke); Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer (boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke); Makari Matthew (boys 15-17 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke); Gaby Evora (girls 13-14 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter backstroke); Sawyer Holley (boys 11-12 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter breaststroke); Jaidan Camacho (boys 15-17 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter breaststroke); Morgan Garner (girls 13-14 50-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley); and Kameryn Padgett (girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter freestyle).
Other swimmers posting top event times were Evan Dykstra (boys 15-17 400-meter freestyle), Lucia Cherubin (boys 8-under 50-meter freestyle), Michael Dizon-Bumann (boys 15-17 50-meter freestyle), Anna Simon (girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke), Ava Whitworth (girls 9-10 50-meter breaststroke), and Avery Adams (boys 9-10 50-meter breaststroke).
The next meet by the St. Croix Dolphins is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at the Good Hope Country Day pool.
SPRD set to hold girls softball clinics on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of girls softball clinics on St. Croix in late March.
The clinics are scheduled for March 25-27 at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark fields. They will begin at 4 p.m. on March 25-26 and 10 a.m. on March 27.
The clinics are open to girls players ages 13-18, and all participants will be required to follow the clinic’s COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information or to register, email Jamilah.henry@hpr.vi.gov, or pick up a registration form at the SPRD offices in Sion Farm or Estate Whim.
Zero Tolerance Basketball begins doughnut sale
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization of St. Thomas is now taking orders for its spring Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.
Orders will be taken through April 7, with delivery scheduled for April 19-20.
To place an order or get more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489, 340-998-3310 or 340-344-3070.
— Daily News Staff