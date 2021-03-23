Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament cancelled
The 2021 Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, one of the major fishing events put on annually by the Northside Sportfishing Club on St. Thomas, will not be held for the second consecutive year, tournament organizers announced Monday.
The Bastille Day tournament will not be held “due to health and safety recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release issued by the Northside Sportfishing Club said. The tournament has been rescheduled for July 10, 2022.
“While we can’t be together physically for Bastille Day this year, we are encouraging everyone in the community to responsibly celebrate by taking their friends and family fishing to continue the tradition,” Catherine Bryan, one of the tournament’s organizers, said in the release.
“Specifically, on Sunday, July 11, we are inviting our anglers and supporters from the past, present and future to put on an old Tournament shirt, snap a photo of themselves and their crew fishing, post it on Facebook and tag the Northside Sportfishing Club so we can all enjoy!”
The Bastille Day tournament has long served as a fundraiser for the Northside Sportfishing Club, with more than $200,000 donated to the Joseph Sibilly Elementary School, St. Thomas Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol, Nana Baby Children’s home and other community organizations.
Despite the tournament’s cancellation this year, Northside officials said in their release that “we plan to continue both our long-standing scholarship program and community donations this year.”
For more information, call 340-998-0854 or visit the Club’s Facebook page.