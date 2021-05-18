Brackets, schedule set for 2021 Paradise Jam
The pairings and schedule for the 2021 Paradise Jam men’s and women’s tournament fields have been finalized, officials with tournament organizers Basketball Travelers Inc. announced Monday.
The men’s tournament will be held Nov. 19-22 and the women’s tournament Nov. 25-27, with all games being played at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Headlining the men’s field are former Jam champions Creighton and Colorado, who will be joined by six new teams — Bradley, Brown, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern and Southern Illinois.
Creighton, from the Big East Conference, won the 2016 title in its first tournament appearance, while Colorado, from the Pac-12 Conference, won in its first try in 2017. The 2017 tournament was played in Lynchburg, Va., due to damage the territory sustained from hurricanes Irma and Maria two months earlier.
The women’s tournament field will be headlined by Arizona, which lost to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament’s championship game, and three-time Paradise Jam champion Rutgers. Also entered are DePaul, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, South Dakota, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Pac-12 member Arizona is one of three newcomers to the Jam’s women’s tournament, along with Northwestern of the Big Ten and South Dakota of the Summit Conference.
Rutgers, also of the Big Ten, won the Paradise Jam’s St. John Division title in 2004, the Reef Division title in 2009 and Island Division title in 2015. The Scarlet Knights also advanced to the final of the St. Thomas Division in 2006, but the final game against Arizona State was canceled due to a tragedy involving an ASU player’s family member.
This year’s tournaments will be broadcast for the first time on the ESPN networks, with all games streamed on ESPN3 and ESPN+. The men’s tournament is playing as an eight-team bracket, while the women’s tournament is split into two, four-team round-robin tournaments.
Bohlke wins Island Life Aquathon on St. Croix
St. Croix resident Billy Bohlke put together a solid swim and run to take top honors in the Island Life Aquathon, held Sunday morning at Frederiksted’s Rainbow Beach on St. Croix.
Bohlke finished the sprint event — a 50-meter swim and five-kilometer run — in 29 minutes, 25 seconds, beating Stephen Swanton by just over three minutes.
Swanton was second in 32:28, with Esther Ellis the top women’s finisher at 33:57, good for third overall.
Rounding out the top five were Julie Sommer (34:16) and Makari Matthew (35:10).
In the two-person relays, Bridget Klein and Rachel Conhoff won in 30:14. Skyler Stucky and Anthony DelNegro were second in 30:38, with Allison Janusziewicz and Kirra Lambert third in 35:27.
In the super spring division — a 300-meter swim and 1.5-mile run — Mason Lambert took top honors in 15:24, with Megan Mault-Lambert the top women’s finisher in 19:37, good for second overall.
Rounding out the top five were Kristin Tomasulo (21:48), Renae Elwood (22:41) and Jan Powell (26:22).
In the relays, Amy Stalbaum and Maranda Wood won in 21:40, with Robb Kuczynski and Caitlin Kuczynski second in 23:55.
The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will hold its next event, the Junior Tri VI Silly Sockathon, on Sunday, May 30, at Altona Lagoon. The duathlon — a run-bike-run race — is open to boys and girls ages 5-15. To rent a bike for the event or for more information, call 340-513-2707.
2021 PARADISE JAM TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES
Men’s Tournament
Nov. 19 Games: Bradley vs. Colorado State, 2 p.m.; Brown vs. Creighton, 4:15 p.m.; Northeastern vs. Duquesne, 6:45 p.m.; Southern Illinois vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nov. 20 Games (consolation round): Bradley-Colorado State loser vs. Brown-Creighton loser, 4:15 p.m.; Northeastern-Duquesne loser vs. Southern Illinois-Colorado loser, 6:45 p.m.
Nov. 21 Games (semifinal round): Bradley-Colorado State winner vs. Brown-Creighton winner, 6:45 p.m.; Northeastern-Duquesne winner vs. Southern Illinois-Colorado winner, 9 p.m.
Nov. 22 Games: Seventh-place game, 2 p.m.; fourth-place game, 4:15 p.m.; third-place game (semifinal losers), 6:45 p.m.; championship game, 9 p.m. (semifinal winners).
Women’s Tournament
Island Division
Nov. 25 Games: DePaul vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.; Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 26 Games: Rutgers vs. Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.; Arizona vs. DePaul, 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 27 Games: Vanderbilt vs. DePaul, 2 p.m.; Rutgers vs. Arizona, 4:15 p.m.
Reef Division
Nov. 25 Games: South Dakota vs. Northwestern, 6:45 p.m.; Pittsburgh vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
Nov. 26 Games: Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.; Texas A&M vs. South Dakota, 9 p.m.
Nov. 27 Games: Pittsburgh vs. South Dakota, 6:45 p.m.; Northwestern vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.