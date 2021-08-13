D’Amour 5th at World Youth Championships
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour bounced back from a disappointing week at the Tokyo Olympics to finish fifth at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw City, Poland.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, who was knocked out in the first elimination round at the Tokyo Games, qualified 12th out of 95 competitors in the men’s junior recurve division Tuesday. His 659 in the qualifying round was just one point shy of breaking into the top 10.
After earning a first-round bye, D’Amour advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over 53rd-seeded Mihajlo Stefanovic of Serbia 6-2, 44th-seeded Carlos Vaca of Mexico 6-0, and a 6-4 upset over fifth-seeded Tiago Matos of Portugal.
In the quarters, D’Amour faced fourth-seeded Jonathan Vetter of Germany, and fell behind 5-1 after the first three rounds. But D’Amour fought back, taking the next two rounds to tie the match at 5-all and force a shootout.
Both D’Amour and Vetter shot 9s in the one-arrow shootout, but Vetter put his arrow less than a centimeter closer to the center than D’Amour, giving him the point and the match.
Vetter would go on to lose to Stanislav Cheremiskin of Russia in the semifinals 6-0, and will face second-seeded Buianto Osorov of Russia in Sunday’s bronze medal match. Cheremiskin will take on Tetsuya Aoshima of Japan for the gold medal.
D’Amour’s finish was the best among all of the Americas’ archers, edging out Josef Scarboro of the United States (sixth).
D’Amour will take some time off before heading to Yankton, S.D., next month for two major events — the World Archery Championships, set for Sept. 19-26, and the Archery World Cup Finals on Sept. 29-30.
D’Amour is one of eight archers who have qualified for the Archery World Cup Finals, entering second in points behind top-ranked Brady Ellison of the United States, who won two of the three qualifying stages, in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Paris.
Also qualifying for the World Cup Finals in men’s recurve are Olympic gold medalist Mete Gazoz of Turkey, silver medalist Mauro Nespoli of Italy, India’s Atanu Das (the winner of the World Cup qualifier in Guatemala City, Guatemala), Germany’s Maximilian Weckmueller, and Spain’s Yun Sanchez.
St. Thomas native now in N.C. Volleyball Hall of Fame
St. Thomas native Megan Hodge Easy was recently inducted into the North Carolina Volleyball Hall of Fame, officials from the Carolina Region Volleyball Association announced.
The 32-year-old Easy is the first player and just the fifth person overall to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which began in 2013, following an outstanding career that saw her excel in the sport from an early age.
After moving from St. Thomas to Durham, N.C., with her family at age 3, Easy took up volleyball at age 12. In high school at Durham’s Riverside High School, she was twice named the Pac-6 Conference’s player of the year and the state’s player of the year, as well as Gatorade’s national player of the year as a senior in 2006.
After receiving scholarship offers from more than 150 colleges – including volleyball powers Stanford, Southern California and Long Beach State – Easy signed with Penn State. With the Nittany Lions, she became a four-time All-American and led the team to three consecutive NCAA championships (2007-2009).
Easy was also named the NCAA Tournament’s most valuable player in 2007 and 2008, and in her senior year in 2009, she earned three major awards — national volleyball player of the year awards from Honda and the American Volleyball Coaches Association, and the Honda-Broderick Cup as the nation’s top collegiate athlete in any sport.
Easy became a member of the U.S. National Team in 2009, which took the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, a gold medal (in 2013) and two bronzes (2010 and 2011) at the Pan American Cup tournament, and won the International Volleyball Federation’s World Grand Prix four times (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015).
Easy also began playing professionally in 2010, first with Criollas de Caguas in Puerto Rico. Since then, she has played for pro volleyball teams in Italy, Poland, Azerbaijan and China, and most recently for the Minas Tenis Clube team in Brazil.
V.I. national cycling championships this week
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will wrap up its 2021 race schedule with its two major championship races this weekend on St. Croix.
The V.I. Time Trial National Championship will be held Saturday morning, and the V.I. Road Racing National Championship will be held Sunday morning.
The Time Trial Nationals will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at the entrance to Randall “Doc” James Race Track near Rohlsen Airport. Individual cyclists will start at one-minute intervals around the “airport loop,” a six-mile course on roads surrounding the airport.
Elite division cyclists will complete four laps (24 miles), while all over divisions — Expert, Sport, Masters and Women — will do two laps (12 miles) on the airport loop.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 50 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration for both events will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. each day. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division in both races. Finishers awards will also be presented.
For more information, call 340-643-6420.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. Items on upcoming events should be sent in at least two weeks in advance, with contact information of the organizers.