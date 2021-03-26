D’Amour 7th at Pan Am Championships; has Olympic qualifiers coming up today
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour finished among the top eight in his division Thursday at the 2021 Pan American Championships archery tournament in Monterrey, Mexico.
D’Amour, 19, finished seventh overall in the men’s recurve division after losing to defending Pan Am champion and past World Cup winner Marcus D’Almeida of Brazil 7-1 in the quarterfinals.
D’Amour qualifier ninth overall out of 36 archers in men’s recurve qualifying Tuesday with a total score of 645, then advanced to the quarterfinals with a pair of wins in the elimination rounds.
After getting a first-round bye, D’Amour beat 24th-seeded Daniel Martinez of the Dominican Republic 6-0 in the second round Wednesday, then topped 25th-seeded Ivan Gonzalez of Mexico 6-0 on Thursday morning.
D’Amour is still in the running to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, opening competition in the Continental Qualifying Tournament (CQT) today.
D’Amour, seeded seventh, will take on 26th-seeded Juan Carlos Lopez of Guatemala in today’s opening round of eliminations. The winner will then face either 10th-seeded Daniel Felope Pineda of Colombia or 23rd-seeded Tomas Tisocco of Argentina in the Round of 16 later today.
• Also competing in the Pan Am Championships’ men’s recurve division from the U.S. Virgin Islands was Bruce Arnold, who qualified 36th. He was eliminated in the first round by Chile’s Juan Painevil Navarro 6-0.
Arnold is also competing in the CQT, entering as the 29th seed against fourth-seeded Hugo Franco of Cuba. The winner faces either 13th-seeded Carlos Rojas of Mexico or Martinez (seeded 20th) in the Round of 16.
• The USVI also had one entrant in the women’s recurve division, Anne Abernathy, who qualified 30th out of 34 competitors. After getting a bye in the first round, she was eliminated in the second round with a 6-0 loss to third-seeded Ane Marcelle Dos Santos of Brazil 7-1.
Abernathy is also entered in the CQT, with the 21st-seeded St. Thomas resident facing 12th-seeded Mayte Camila Paredes Cachi of Bolivia in the first round. The winner faces fifth-seeded Marina Canetta of Brazil.
