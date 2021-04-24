D’Amour finishes 6th in 1st stage of Archery World Cup
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour took another step closer to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with a sixth-place finish in the first stage of the Archery World Cup tournament, which concluded Thursday in Guatemala.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, currently 41st in the men’s Olympic recurve division world rankings, posted his third straight top-10 finish in an international meet. The world rankings will be updated on Monday.
It also comes less than two weeks after he took the silver medal — D’Amour’s first in an international meet — at the European Grand Prix tournament in Turkey.
Qualifying 21st out of 46 entries in the men’s recurve division, D’Amour went on to win three straight elimination matches and advance to the quarterfinals.
D’Amour beat 44th-seeded Ben Adriaensen of Belgium 6-2 in the first round of eliminations, then knocked off two higher-seeded archers — 12th-seeded Matthew Requa of the United States 6-4 in the second round, and fifth-seeded Jean-Charles Valladont of France, a silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 6-0 in the third round.
However, D’Amour’s tournament ended in the quarterfinals, losing to 13th-seeded Daniel Castro of Spain 6-4.
D’Amour will next compete in the World Archery Americas’ World Ranking tournament in Medellin, Colombia, on May 3-9. The tournament is also a qualifying event for the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, set for Sept. 9-19 in Cali, Colombia.
He will go from Colombia to Lausanne, Switzerland, to compete in the second stage of the Archery World Cup, on May 17-23. The final stage of the Archery World Cup will be held in Paris on June 21-27.
Richards in top 10 among U.S.’ best tennis coaches
St. Thomas native John A. “Allie” Richards III has moved into the top 10 in voting for the United States’ best tennis coaches by cable network Tennis Channel.
Richards has represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in International Tennis Federation junior events, and has played for the territory in regional Davis Cup qualifiers in Cuba and South America.
The former Florida A&M player and head coach of its women’s tennis team has also competed for the USVI at the World University Games in Beijing in 2001 and the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2015.
Currently, Richards is co-owner and president of Central Florida Tennis Management Associates along with his brother Albert, who is vice president. Richards is also the director of tennis at the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center in Orlando, Fla., and vice president of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation.
In his spare time, Richards serves as head tennis coach for Special Olympics Florida, and is head coach of Boone High School’s tennis teams. He was also selected to head the U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s National African-American Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Voting for the Tennis Channel’s “Top Tennis Coach in America” award is currently being held online at www.tennis.com. Individuals can vote once a day until May 2.
USVISA’s St. Vincent relief effort underway
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has started a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted through April 30 at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water. All donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.