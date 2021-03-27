D’Amour in quarterfinals of Olympic qualifier
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Continental Qualifying Tournament, the regional archery qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, being held this week in Monterrey, Mexico, along with the 2021 Pan American Championships.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, seeded seventh among 29 archers in the men’s recurve division, won two head-to-head matches Friday to advance to the quarterfinals.
D’Amour opened with a 6-0 victory over 26th-seeded Jose Carlos Lopez of Guatemala in the first round, then took down Colombia’s Daniel Felipe Pineda, the qualifier’s 10th seed, 6-2 in the second round.
D’Amour will now face another Colombian archer — second-seeded Jorge Antonio Enriquez Norena — in today’s quarterfinal round.
The winner will take on either sixth-seeded Jose Antonio Alvarez Munoz of Ecuador or 14th-seed Luis Alvarez of Mexico in the semifinals. The medal rounds will also be held today.
• St. Thomas’ Bruce Arnold was knocked out of the Continental Qualifying Tournament in the men’s recurve division’s first round Friday. The 29th-seeded Arnold lost to fourth-seeded Hugo Franco of Cuba 6-0.
• St. Thomas’ Anne Abernathy was also eliminated from the Olympic qualifier in the first round of the women’s recurve division. Abernathy, seeded 21st, lost to 12th-seeded Mayte Camila Paredes Cachi of Bolivia 6-2.
USVISA names youth national team coaches
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has named head and assistant coaches for its boys and girls national teams in advance of several regional and international competitions, officials announced Friday.
Headlining the coaching additions is Gilberto Damiano Jr., who will add coaching the USVI under-20 boys team to his duties as the senior men’s national team head coach. Named as his assistant is Antilles School head soccer coach Dale Richards.
Jorge Zavala, Damiano’s assistant on the USVI senior men’s squad, has been named head coach of the under-20 girls team. Claudia Lombard has been named assistant coach.
Lombard has also been named head coach of the under-15 girls squad, with Felicia Farrante as the assistant coach.
Alexis Bedford was named head coach and Fabian Felix assistant coach of the under-17 boys squad, and Felix St. Rose was named head coach and RaeJae Joseph assistant coach of the under-15 boys squad.
Zero Tolerance Basketball begins doughnut sale
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization of St. Thomas is now taking orders for its spring Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.
Orders will be taken through April 7, with delivery scheduled for April 19-20.
To place an order or get more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489, 340-344-3070 or 340-998-3310.