D’Amour in top eight after World Cup qualifying round
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour was sitting in the top eight in his division after Tuesday’s qualification rounds at the Lausanne 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup tournament in Switzerland.
The 19-year-old D’Amour was eighth in the men’s Olympic recurve division through two qualifying rounds, giving him a bye through the first two eliminations rounds. He is scheduled to face the winner of today’s second-round elimination match between Florian Faber and Thomas Rufer, both from Switzerland, in the third round.
D’Amour was contending for the top spot in qualifying, pushing Italy’s Mauro Nespoli for the lead through the first round before struggling over the second round. He wound up tying with Steve Wijler of the Netherlands for eighth with 672, only getting the spot in a shootout over Wijler.
Nespoli held on to take the top seed with a 689, just three points ahead of American archer Brady Ellison (686). Rounding out the rest of the top eight qualifiers are Sjef Van Den Berg of the Netherlands, Russia’s Erdem Tsydypov (679), Turkey’s Mete Gazoz (678), Germany’s Florian Unruh (675), and Italy’s Alessandro Paoli (675).
D’Amour is currently ranked 20th in World Archery’s rankings in the men’s Olympic recurve division, having made a stupendous climb up the standings in the last two months, from 196th on March 20 to his current top-20 spot.
Three win 6 events each at V.I. swim championships
Three swimmers won six events each during this weekend’s Virgin Islands Swimming Championships, which concluded Sunday on St. Croix.
In all, 33 different swimmers — 15 girls and 18 boys — won at least one event during the two-day championships, held at the St. Croix Swimming Association pool at Good Hope Country Day School.
The three six-time winners were St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste (9-10 boys 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter butterfly); St. Croix’s Daryan Maynard (11-12 boys 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 400-meter individual medley, 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke); and St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason (13-14 boys 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter backstroke).
Four swimmers won five events each: St. Croix’s Diella Maynard (9-10 girls 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter backstroke and 200-meter individual medley); St. Croix’s Riley Miller (11-12 girls 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke); St. Thomas’ Gabriella Brunt (15-17 girls 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter freestyle. 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter backstroke); and St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe (11-12 girls 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter freestyle).
Four-time event winners were St. Croix’s Emma Whitworth (8-under girls 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke); St. Croix’s Victoria Sperber (15-17 girls 200-meter breaststroke, 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter breaststroke); St. Thomas’ Veronica Leinenbach (13-14 girls 400-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter freestyle); St. Croix’s Sawyer Holley (11-12 boys 200-meter breaststroke, 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley); and St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho (15-17 boys 200-meter breaststroke, 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter breaststroke).
Seven swimmers won three events apiece: St. Croix’s Lu Joseph (13-14 girls 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke); St. Croix’s Gaby Evora (13-14 girls 200-meter breaststroke, 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter breaststroke); St. Croix’s Morgan Garner (13-14 girls 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly and 200-meter backstroke); St. Thomas’ Dominique McClammy (9-10 girls 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke); St. Thomas’ Jackson Lowe (8-under boys 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle); St. Thomas’ Max Wilson (15-17 boys 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle); and St. Croix’s Teague Gleason (9-10 boys 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley).
Two-event winners were St. Thomas’ Scarlett Green (8-under girls 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke), St. Croix’s Ava Whitworth (9-10 girls 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke), St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr (15-17 girls 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke), St. Croix’s Lucia Cherubin (8-under boys 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke), St. Thomas’ Quinnton Caines (11-12 boys 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter freestyle), St. Thomas’ Gavin Johnson (13-14 boys 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke), St. Croix’s Cole Cullinan (9-10 boys 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter backstroke), and St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann (15-17 boys 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter backstroke).
Also posting event wins were St. Thomas’ Nia Barrie (11-12 girls 100-meter breaststroke), St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer (11-12 boys 100-meter freestyle), St. Croix’s Y’Zell Bengoa (13-14 boys 100-meter freestyle), St. Croix’s Evan Dykstra (15-17 boys 100-meter freestyle), St. Croix’s Sanay Von Schilling-Royer (8-under boys 100-meter breaststroke), and St. Croix’s Avery Adams (9-10 boys 200-meter backstroke).