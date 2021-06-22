D’Amour struggles in Paris, but still gets Tokyo berth
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour had his problems Monday while competing in the final Olympic qualifying tournament in Paris.
However, the 19-year-old D’Amour will still get to pack his bags for a trip to next month’s Tokyo Games.
D’Amour earned one of two “white cards” — otherwise known as universality invitations — issued by the International Olympic Committee’s tripartite commission to small nations and territories that would otherwise not be able to compete in the Olympic Games. The other white card went on Malawi’s David Areneo.
D’Amour — currently ninth in World Archery’s rankings in the men’s Olympic recurve division — was competing in the Paris Olympic qualifier hoping to earn one of the seven available berths remaining for the Tokyo Games.
He was ninth out of 94 archers after the qualifying round, and earned a first-round bye in the elimination round. However, D’Amour was knocked out in the second round, getting upset by 57th-seeded Jaba Moseshvili of Georgia, 6-4.
Russia’s Galsan Bazarzhapov won the final Olympic qualifying tournament, and earned one of the seven Tokyo Games berths. Also qualifying were Moldova’s Dan Olaru, Finland’s Antti Vikstrom, Ukraine’s Oleksii Hunbin, Hungary’s Matyas Laszlo Balogh, Poland’s Slawomir Naploszek, and Israel’s Itay Shanny.
D’Amour will remain in Paris for another week, with qualifying rounds beginning today in the Paris 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup event.
USVI swimmers to compete in CCCAN Games in P.R.
More than a dozen junior swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands begin competition Wednesday in the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships.
Swimmers representing more than three dozen countries and territories are entered in the five-day meet at the San Juan Natatorium.
Entered for the U.S. Virgin Islands (with events) are:
Lindsay Barr, 15, St. Thomas: Mixed 15-17 200-meter freestyle relay, girls 15-17 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle.
Gabriela Brunt, 15, St. Thomas: Mixed 15-17 200-meter freestyle relay, girls 15-17 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke.
Jaidan Camacho, 16, St. Croix: Boys 15-17 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke.
Michael Dizon-Bumann, 16, St. Croix: Mixed 15-17 200-meter freestyle relay, boys 15-17 50-meter breaststroke, 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle.
Kaeden Gleason, 13, St. Croix: Boys 13-14 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle.
Veronica Leinenbach, 14, St. Thomas: Girls 13-14 200-meter breaststroke, 400-meter individual medley, 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley.
Daryan Maynard, 12, St. Croix: Mixed 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, boys 11-12 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle.
Riley Miller, 12, St. Croix: Mixed 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, girls 11-12 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke.
Sasha Poe, 12, St. Thomas: Mixed 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, girls 11-12 100-meter backstroke, 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke.
Victoria Sperber, 15, St. Croix: Girls 15-17 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter breaststroke.
Caroline Tyrrell, 13, St. Croix: Girls 13-14 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter breaststroke, 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke.
Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 12, St. Croix: Mixed 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, boys 11-12 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle.
Max Wilson, 16, St. Thomas: Mixed 15-17 200-meter freestyle relay, boys 15-17 200-meter freestyle, 400-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps has three more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to ages 4-15.
The next session will be held through July 2, for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and for ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The second session will be held from July 5-16, for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The final session will be held July 19-30, for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.