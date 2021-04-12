D’Amour takes big jump in World Archery rankings
Nicholas D’Amour may have missed out on a gold medal over the weekend, but it did pay off with a big jump in the world archery rankings for the St. Thomas native.
The 19-year-old D’Amour climbed nearly 100 spots in World Archery’s men’s Olympic recurve division world rankings Monday after his second-place finish in the European Grand Prix tournament in Antalya, Turkey.
Entering the tournament 138th in the World Archery rankings, D’Amour left Turkey ranked 41st — a 97-position leap, the biggest gain by an archer currently ranked in the top 100. Only Russia’s Aldar Tsybikzhapov had a bigger climb, rising from 187th to 80th in the latest rankings, a 107-spot improvement.
D’Amour also climbed to sixth among Western Hemisphere archers in the world rankings. Brady Ellison of the United States currently leads the men’s recurve rankings, followed by fellow American Jack Williams (13th), Brazil’s Marvcus D’Almeida (25th), and Canadian archers Crispin Duenas (32nd) and Eric Peters (37th).
D’Amour overcame a poor qualifying effort by winning six consecutive matches in the elimination rounds to advance to his first international meet final and a guaranteed podium finish — also his first.
However, D’Amour fell short of his first international gold medal with a three-set, 6-0 loss (23-19, 29-28, 25-23) to Russia’s Galsan Bazarzhapov in the final round. Bazarshapov, who entered the tournament ranked 25th, climbed 15 spots to 10th.
“Not only is all my hard work and my training paying off, but it is also like redemption from my past results that I knew could’ve been better,” D’Amour told World Archery writer Chris Wells before Sunday’s final.
“I have been shooting some amazing high scores in practice for the majority of my career, but I have never been able to put it together in competition.”
D’Amour, who was 50th out of 108 competitors after two qualifying rounds, worked his way through the field, with six straight wins — including five against higher-seeded archers — to advance to the final against the fifth-seeded Bazarzhapov, a two-time winner in international competition.
“The conditions were very challenging with the wind and with the colder temperatures … but I just tried to make the strongest shots that I could, and make the best decisions on when to shoot during the lulls in the wind, and also where to aim with the ever-changing conditions,” D’Amour told World Archery before the final.
“At the end of the day, I was able to manage the conditions better than everyone else, and that’s why I have been undefeated so far in this tournament.”
D’Amour will next compete in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 tournament in Guatemala City, Guatemala, which begins April 19. He will be one of two U.S. Virgin Islands competitors in the World Cup qualifying event, along with Anne Abernathy in the women’s Olympic recurve division.
Cedeño wins top prize in Triple Bypass Road Race
St. Croix cyclist Danielky Cedeño took top honors in a very close race during the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Triple Bypass Road Race, held Sunday on St. Croix.
Cedeño finished the three-lap, 39-mile Elite division race in 1 hour, 55 minutes and 27 seconds, edging Mikey Dizon-Bumann by one second (1:55:28) and veteran road racer Stephen Swanton by two seconds (1:55:29).
The Triple Bypass Road Race was held over a 13-mile course that began and ended at the former Café Kaleidoscope on South Shore Road.
Other division winners were:
• In the Expert division, Wayne Nichols broke away on the second lap of the 26-mile race to win in 1:17:54. Valentino Gario was second in 1:18:18, just fractions of a second ahead of Robin Seila.
• In the Sport division, Mango Tree Riders club members dominated the 13-mile race, with Marcello Jacobs winning in 39 minutes and 47 seconds. Luis Martinez was second in 40:07, while Luke Defour was third.
• In the Masters division, Chris Dorsey won the 13-mile race in 41:46, with James Meyers second in 42:33 and Kevin Moran third.
• In the Women’s division, bike racing rookie Jackie Roback won the 13-mile race in 46:48. Laverne Fredericksen was second in 47:05, with junior cyclist Annelia Graham third in 50:27.
The next race on the V.I. Cycling Federation schedule is the Anything Goes race on Sunday, May 23. In this race, cyclists can ride any type of bicycle and use any route to get from the start at Fort Christiansted to the finish at Fort Frederiksted.
For more information, call 340-643-6420.
Lovett opens outdoor season strong at Fla. meet
U.S. Virgin Islands athlete Eddie Lovett opened his outdoor track and field season with an eighth-place finish in the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the Miramar Invitational meet Saturday in Hollywood, Fla.
Lovett, who earned gold medals in the event at the 2011 Pan Am Junior Championships and the 2013 Summer Universiade, ran a season-best time of 13.47 seconds in the preliminary round, good for sixth out of 13 runners.
That sent Lovett on to the finals, but he slowed from his preliminary time, running the final in 13.75 seconds.
Lovett’s prelim time was his second-best in a season-opening event, and was just 0.08 seconds off his career best time of 13.39 seconds, set in 2013. It was also one-tenth of a second off the Olympic qualifying mark.
The only other athlete from the territory competing at the Miramar Invitational was Khari Herbert Jr. of the British Virgin Islands, who finished fifth in the men’s 400-meter final in 48.88 seconds. That time was more than 2 ½ seconds off his personal best in the event (46.10).