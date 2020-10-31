D’Amour takes silver medal at Online Archery Cup of the Americas
St. Thomas native Nicolas D’Amour capped off a record-setting run by claiming the silver medal in the men’s recurve division Thursday in the inaugural Online Archery Cup of the Americas tournament.
D’Amour, 19, advanced from last month’s qualifying rounds into the online match rounds as the No. 1 seed, besting 250 competitors.
In advancing to the final eight, D’Amour set two U.S. Virgin Islands records. He shot a record 299 in his first match, and 591 for the entire 60-arrow qualifying round — two points better than his own USVI mark for Olympic Recurve.
In the elimination rounds, he defeated Brazil’s Daniel Rezende, a two-time Olympian, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, and Mexico’s Carlos Rojas in the semifinals Wednesday.
However, D’Amour fell short of taking the men’s recurve gold, losing to Mexico’s Angel Alvarado by one point in the championship round Thursday.
“I was visualizing mine to do the best possible shot — breathing, focusing on what I needed to do and I took it as a shoot-off,” D’Amour said in a prepared release. “I wasn’t able to take the win [Thursday] but we’ll see how things go at the Pan American Championships next year — and I congratulate Angel greatly.”
Said Alvarado: “We shot a great match. Congratulations to Nicholas for shooting this good. I felt the pressure, but thanks to my previous matches and the advice of my psychologist, I managed to stay calm.” Rojas went on to take the bronze medal, beating Colombia’s Daniel Pineda in the consolation final.
D’Amour, coached by Angelo Ruiz Acevedo, will next attempt to secure the U.S. Virgin Islands’s first-ever archery quota for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.
The Online Archery Cup of the Americas was produced remotely. Archers connect two devices, usually mobile phones, via video call and compete live against each other from different locations.
This event used a panel of judges who watched the competition live and were called upon to render a decision on any questionable arrow.
Matches were streamed on World Archery Americas‘ Facebook page.
Top-ranked archers in nine divisions, both para and able-bodied, participated in live match play in September and October.
2020 St. Croix Open tennis tournament set for early December
Registration is now open for the 2020 Clinical Lab/St. Croix Open Tennis Championships, scheduled for early December on St. Croix.
The tournament will be held Dec. 3-13, with all matches played at the Tennis Club of St. Croix outside of Christiansted in the Beeston Hill community.
Entries are being accepted in the following divisions: men’s A and B singles, women’s A and B singles, mixed A and B doubles, men’s A, B and 50-over doubles, and women’s A, B and 50-over doubles.
The registration deadline is 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
To register or for more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization taking donut orders for fundraising sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24. For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
— Daily News Staff