D’Amour takes 1st silver medal at European GP
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour had his first podium finish in an international archery competition over the weekend, finishing second at the European Grand Prix tournament in Antalya, Turkey.
The 19-year-old D’Amour overcame a poor qualifying effort in the men’s Olympic recurve division by winning six matches in the elimination rounds to advance to the gold-medal match.
However, D’Amour fell short of his first international gold medal with a three-set, 6-0 loss (23-19, 29-28, 25-23) to Russia’s Galsan Bazarzhapov in the final round.
D’Amour entered the European Grand Prix ranked 138th in the world in men’s recurve, but Sunday’s finish will certainly move him up the rankings as he attempts to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
D’Amour had sat 50th out of 108 competitors after two qualifying rounds. He had shot 337 in the first round, and was sitting 12th in the standings, but a second-round score of 316 dropped D’Amour down the order and sent him to the bottom half of the elimination rounds.
That’s when D’Amour began working his way through the field.
First, he opened with a 6-0 win over 63rd-seeded Anton Prilepov of Belarus, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics; then upset 15th-seeded Dan Olaru of Moldova 6-4 in the second round.
In the third round, D’Amour downed 47th-seeded Senna Roos of Belgium 6-4, then needed a perfect 10 in a shootoff to beat 31st-seeded Moritz Weiser of Germany 6-5 in the Round of 16.
Two more wins — 7-3 over 39th-seeded Artem Makhnenko of Russia in the quarterfinals, and 6-2 over 35th-seeded Federico Musolesi of Italy in the semifinals — sent D’Amour on to his first international meet final to face the fifth-seeded Bazarzhapov, a two-time winner in international competition.
D’Amour will next compete in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 tournament in Guatemala City, Guatemala, which begins April 19. He will be one of two U.S. Virgin Islands competitors in the World Cup qualifying event, along with Anne Abernathy in the women’s Olympic recurve division.
Harris has top hand to win 8th St. Croix Poker Run
St. Croix’s Ridell Harris came up with the winning hand to take the top prize Saturday in the eighth-annual St. Croix Poker Run.
In the Poker Run, entrants drew cards at each of five stops along the route, as well as buying in up to two extra cards. The best five-card hand determined the winner.
The Poker Run stops were at the Christiansted Boardwalk, Rainbow Beach, the “Big Dock” at the Frederiksted Pier, Cramer’s Park Beach and Green Cay Marina before finishing at the Corona Sand Bank.
Harris drew three Aces along the Poker Run route, then drew a fourth Ace and a King as his two “buy in” cards for the winning hand, worth a payout of $9,000.
Yovani Welkis finished second and earned $5,000, with a four-ace hand. However, his fifth card was a Nine.
Melrose Baptise was third, earning $1,500 by drawing a Jacks-over-Queens full house.
Special awards went to “Baby Shark,” owned by Dave Johnson, which received the Boat with the Most Hands award; and “Darkest Hour” and “Deh Bout” both received the Best Dressed Crew award.