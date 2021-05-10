D’Amour wins Jr. Pan Am Qualifier, 5th in Pan Ams
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour took another step closer to earning an Olympic qualifying berth with a pair of top-five finishers during the City of Medellin World Ranking Event tournament in Medellin, Colombia, over the weekend.
The 19-year-old D’Amour won in the men’s recurve division in the Junior Pan American Games Qualifier, which concluded Saturday. That came after D’Amour finished fifth in the junior men’s recurve division in the Pan American Championships.
In the Junior Pan Am Qualifier, D’Amour took the top spot among 17 competitors with a 659 score. He then ran through three elimination-round matches virtually untouched, with 6-0 wins over Oliver Pinales Ramos of the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals and Peru’s Drune Alejandro Lopez Villa in the semifinals. D’Amour then beat Costa Rica’s Carlos Rodriguez Gutierrez 7-1 in the gold medal match.
The finish gives D’Amour a berth in the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for Sept. 9-19 in Cali, Colombia.
“I feel good, I’m glad I was able to come and do my job and get the place for the Virgin Islands,” D’Amour said. “During the first elimination round, I shot a 26 and my competitor shot a 27. After the second arrow of my second round of my first match my lower limb was fractured so I had to run off the line to get my replacement bow. It was exciting and I still managed to win that set with 28, so I’m happy that I was able to overcome all the obstacles. I was able to win that match and advance and win a position for Cali.”
In the Pan American Championships, D’Amour was second out of 36 competitors after the qualifying rounds at 659, just three points behind Mexico’s Caleb Urbina (662). However, D’Amour was upset by seventh-seeded Daniel Hernandez Vera of Colombia 6-5 in the quarterfinals.
Urbina went on to take the gold medal, beating Adrian Munoz of Puerto Rico 6-4, while Hernandez Vera lost in the bronze-medal match to Mexico’s Carlos Vaca 6-0.
D’Amour — currently 23rd in World Archery’s rankings — will next compete in the Lausanne 2021 Archery World Cup Stage 2 tournament in Switzerland, which begins May 17. D’Amour is currently sixth in the World Cup standings.
V.I. Mother’s Day Championship results
St. Croix archers Ghadeer Taha and Jason Peifer each won two division titles over the weekend during the 2021 Virgin Islands Mother’s Day Championship tournament, which concluded Sunday on St. Croix.
Taha won both the women’s 30-meter title with a score of 222 using a compound bow, and the women’s combined title — which involves shooting 12 arrows at 20-, 30-, 40- and 50-meter targets — with a total score of 335. Syeda Haider was second in the women’s combined with a score of 185 using a compound bow.
Peifer won the men’s 30-meter title with a score of 290 using a compound bow, and the men’s combined title with a total score of 369. Anthony Mighten was second in the men’s combined with a score of 248 using a compound bow.
Other division winners were:
• Christina Carter won the women’s 10-meter title with a score of 129 using a Genesis bow.
• Bevey Hill won the women’s 50-meter title with a score of 85 using a compound bow.
• Hannah Peifer won the girls 20-meter title with a score of 246 using a compound bow. Maryam Benedit was second withy a score of 92 using a Genesis bow.
• Rafael Perales won the men’s 10-15-meter title with a score of 146 using a Genesis bow. Elton Narciss was second with 140 with a Genesis bow, with Haba Royer third with 126 using a Genesis bow.
• Matt Caffee won the men’s 20-meter title with a score of 95 using a bare bow. Viktor Nikolovski was second with 84, with Justin Hair third at 56 and Demetrius Schmidt fourth at 43, all using bare bows.
V.I. girls finish 5th in FIBA Skills Challenge qualifier
The U.S. Virgin Islands girls missed out on qualifying for the FIBA Global Skills Challenge after finishing fifth in its group in the FIBA U-15 Women’s Skills Challenge Americas Qualifiers, which concluded Sunday.
The USVI girls — Elisha Ramirez, A’Nesha Deterville, Antonisa Williams, Uniqua Williams and Keziah Paul — finished with a 1-4 record in Group A in the Americas Qualifiers after losing to El Salvador 161-231 on Saturday and edging past Jamaica 222-224 in the final match Sunday.
That left the USVI in a three-way tie with Suriname and Jamaica. However, Suriname took the tiebreaker — based on total points earned in the five matches — to claim Group A’s fourth and final qualifying spot for the Global Skills Challenge.
Also qualifying out of Group A were group winner El Salvador (5-0), Argentina (4-1) and the Dominican Republic (3-2). Qualifying out of Group A were group winner Venezuela (5-0), Puerto Rico (4-1), Panama (3-2) and Guatemala (2-3).
In the Skills Challenge, the team’s score comes from the time to complete the challenge course, with points deducted for making shots or completing passes. The lowest score in each match is the winner.
V.I. fencers finish in top 10 at PanAm Olympic Qualifer
A pair of fencers from the U.S. Virgin Islands finished in the top 10 in their respective divisions at the PanAm Zonal Olympic Qualifier tournament, held last weekend in San Jose, Costa Rica.
St. Croix native Teddy Weller finished eighth overall in the senior men’s sabre division, while Scott Lao, whose family lives on St. Thomas, was ninth overall in the senior men’s foil division.
Weller, 31, was seventh out of 12 fencers after the senior men’s sabre qualifying rounds with a 2-3 record. In the elimination rounds, Weller beat Marco Izaguirre Sanchez of Honduras 15-8 in the Round of 16, then lost to Pascual Maria Di Tella of Argentina 15-6 in the quarterfinals.
Lao, 16, was eighth out of 12 fencers after the senior men’s foil qualifying rounds with a 2-3 record. He then lost to Mathias Xaview Vollacreses Bravo of Ecuador 15-11 in the first elimination round.
USVISA to hold series of grassroots soccer festivals
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin May 15, with events held over five weekends. Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on May 15, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Osward Harris Court on May 15, Galdys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Exra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
