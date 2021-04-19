Di Blasi wins second SAISA Singlehanded title
St. John teenager Mateo Di Blasi added to his sailing trophy case over the weekend, taking top honors in the Laser Standard division at the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Singlehanded Championships, which concluded Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.
The 18-year-old Di Blasi, a senior at Antilles School who will continue sailing at Georgetown University this fall, dominated the weekend’s racing in the Laser Standard class.
He won three out of four races (and finished second in the other start) to finish with five points, beating out Humberto Porrata of The Kings Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., by four points.
Ethan Homberger of William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., was third with 15 points, edging Ian Iles-Lee of H.B. Plant High School of Tampa, Fla., in a tiebreaker.
This was the second SAISA Singlehanded Championships title won by Di Blasi in the past three seasons. As a sophomore at Antilles, he claimed the Laser Radial title in the 2019 Championships in Miami, Fla. The 2020 Championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners in 28th St. Croix International Regatta
Five U.S. Virgin Islands sailors took home class titles over the weekend from the 28th annual St. Croix International Regatta, which concluded Sunday.
• In the Rhodes 19 class, St. John’s Angelo Raimondi edged out St. Croix’s Scott Stanton for the title. Raimondi, aboard “Rhodent,” won three out of eight races and finished no worse than third to finish with 16 points, while Stanton, aboard “Rhode Devil,” was second with 18 points. Mathieu Dale, aboard “Rhode Runner,” was third with 22 points.
• In the CSA Non-Spinnaker class, St. Croix’s Doug Dereu beat out Stephen Schmidt for the title. Dereu, aboard his J-24 “Crucian Confusion,” won two races and finished second in four others for 10 points. Schmidt, on his SC 70 “Hotel California Too,” was second with 12 points. Craig Hassey, on his Beneteau 393 “Cheeky Monkey,” was third with 16 points.
• In the CSA Multihull class, Larry Ketten beat out Joseph San Martin for the class award. Ketten, on his Grainger 40 Trimaran “Morello,” won three out of five races to score eight points. San Martin, on his Newick Teegull “Piglet,” was second with 11 points. Mark Bishop, on his Trimaran 25 “Me Gusta,” was third with 16 points.
• In the Optimist class, Devon Davis McCarthy won, beating out Helen Collins by one point. Parker Nagle was third.
• In the Bics class, similar to Lasers, Ian Ainger won the class title, beating Torq Mercer in second and Kehl Mercer in third.
USVISA begins St. Vincent volcano relief effort today
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association is starting a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted beginning today through April 30 at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
