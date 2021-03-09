Dizon-Bumann wins first race of VICF’s 2021 season
St. Croix teenager Mikey Dizon-Bumann won the Elite division in Sunday morning’s Divi-to-Ha’Penny Individual Time Trial, the first race of the 2021 season by the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation.
Dizon-Bumann, 18, who graduated from Good Hope Country Day School in 2020, finished the nine-mile course from the Divi Carina Bay Resort to Ha’Penny Beach in 21 minutes, 34 seconds.
Danielky Cedeno, the winner of last year’s time trial, finished second this time in 21:47, 13 seconds behind Dizon-Bumann. David Morales, vice president of the V.I. Cycling Federation, was third in 22:40.
Other division winners were:
• In the Expert division, Jerry Remie won the time trial in 24:34. Ralph Bartlett was second and Miguel Cruz third.
• In the Sport division, newcomer Drew Stoken won in 26:22. John Hourihan was second and Alvin Thomas third.
• In the Women’s division, Catherine Seguin won in 27:06. Laverne Fredericksen was second, and Judy Gario was third.
The next race on the VICF schedule is a two-person time trial on Sunday, March 21, beginning at 7 a.m. The course will run from Ha’Penny Beach to the Divi Carina Bay Resort and back.
For more information, call 340-643-6420.
Krygsveld finishes 3rd at Sunshine State regatta
St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld finished third at the 2021 Optimist Sunshine State Championship regatta, held Saturday and Sunday at the U.S. Sailing Center of Martin County in Jensen Beach, Fla.
Krygsveld, 14, won one of two races held and finished the two-day regatta with five points, one behind regatta winner Gilman Hackel of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and runner-up Logan Mraz of Long Island, N.Y.
Hackel and Mraz both finished with four points each, but Hackel won the second race to break the tie.
The Sunshine State Championship drew nearly 190 entries from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Zero Tolerance Basketball begins doughnut sale
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization of St. Thomas is now taking orders for its spring Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.
Orders will be taken through April 7, with delivery scheduled for April 19-20.
To place an order or get more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
