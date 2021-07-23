Donald’s Challenge Road Race set for Sunday
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold its annual Donald’s Challenge Road Race on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The race — held in memory of St. Croix cyclist Donald Christian since 2017 — will start and finish at the entrance of Ha’Penny Beach on Southside Road in St. Croix.
The seven-mile course will go from Ha’Penny Beach heading west to Cane Garden, with a turnaround heading east to Castle Nugent, then another turnaround for the run back to Ha’Penny Beach.
Racing will be held in six divisions — Elite riders will go six laps (42 miles), Expert riders four laps (28 miles), Sport, Masters and Women riders two laps (14 miles), and Juniors one lap (seven miles). All riders must wear helmets.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m., with racing beginning at 7 a.m. All attendees must wear a face covering before and after the race, and are asked to maintain social distancing.
For more information, call 340-643-6420.
VIGFC holding July Open kids tourney Saturday
The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club will hold its annual July Open kids fishing tournament on Saturday in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas.
The July Open will be held at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, with the event divided into two time periods — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — with 100 entries in each period to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be required of all participants.
“We’re pleased to be able to host the tournament again this year,” Kevin Haddox, who will co-direct this year’s tournament with Karl Gartner, said in a prepared release. “Fishing is a lot of fun and it’s a great outdoors activity. It’s easy for families because we provide the handlines and bait, the kids can spread out all along the docks to fish, and afterward, there’s pizza and prizes. Kids also get T-shirts and backpacks.”
Entries are open to boys and girls 14 years of age and under, with all participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Each entrants’ catch will be weighed by officials from the V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Fish and Wildlife Division.
Prizes will be awarded to the top anglers in two age groups — ages 6-under and ages 7-14 — that will include trophies crafted by My Brother’s Workshop, gift certificates, cash and items donated by local businesses.
There is no charge to enter the July Open, and participants can register online at www.vigfc.com. For more information, call 340-775-9144 or email usvigfc@gmail.com.
Baseball clinic set for St. Croix in early August
A series of baseball clinics involving two former Major League players from the U.S. Virgin Islands will be held in early August on St. Croix.
The clinics will be led by Christiansted native Jerry Browne, who played for four MLB teams between 1986-1995, and St. Croix native Midre Cummings, who played for seven MLB teams between 1993-2005 and won a World Series ring with Arizona in 2001.
Clinics for players ages 8-12 will be held Aug. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reinholdt Jackson Ball Park, and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the main field at D.C. Canegata Ball Park.
For players ages 13-21, clinics will be held Aug. 5-6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the main field at D.C. Canegata Ball Park.
The registration fee is $5 per player. Participants can register at Reinholdt Jackson Ball Park, D.C. Canegata Ball Park or the St. Croix office of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department. Interested parties can also call 340-773-0160 or email Jamilah.henry@hpr.vi.gov.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players running through the end of July.
The camp has one more session scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The final session will be held through July 30. The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up. To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.